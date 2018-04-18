Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices

Norfolk Southern established the annual safety award in 1995 to recognize chemical manufacturers and plants that ship 1,000 carloads or more of hazardous products over the railroad without a single incident. Forty-five corporations and seven plants attained the benchmark for 2017. Six of these customers shipped more than 5,000 carloads each without incident.

"These valued business partners and industry leaders share Norfolk Southern's commitment to safe operations, which is our No. 1 priority," said Alan Shaw, executive vice president and chief marketing officer. "With their safe work practices, they help ensure the welfare of our employees, the communities we serve, and the environment. Every day, they help Norfolk Southern demonstrate that rail is a safe, dependable, and environmentally friendly way to ship chemical products."

As a common carrier, Norfolk Southern, like other U.S. freight railroads, is obligated to offer transportation of hazardous materials, including vital products used daily by businesses and households across America. During 2017, hazardous materials shipped by customers on Norfolk Southern lines included industrial chemicals used to manufacture consumer goods, crude petroleum, ethanol, and fertilizers.

Typically, Norfolk Southern moves these products in tank cars owned or leased by customers, who are responsible for maintaining the cars and ensuring that valves and caps and other components are in good working condition and properly secured for transit.

Norfolk Southern works closely with customers across business lines to enhance the environmental, health, safety, and security performance of chemical transport. As a voluntary participant in the American Chemistry Council's Responsible Care Partner Program, Norfolk Southern observes strict standards in identifying, reducing, and managing process-safety risks in chemical transport.

Norfolk Southern congratulates the following customers for earning the 2017 Thoroughbred Chemical Safety Award:

Altivia Petrochemicals; Akzo Nobel Chemicals Inc. Lemoyne, Ala., plant; American Zinc Recycling Corp; The Andersons Inc.; ArcelorMittal USA; Archer Daniels Midland Co., Decatur, Ill., plant; Ascend Performance Materials Inc.;

BP Products North America Inc.; Buckeye Partners, L.P.;

Cargill, Inc.; CF Industries Sales LLC; Chemtrade Logistics Inc.; The Chemours Company FC LLC; Covestro LLC; Delaware City Refining LLC, Reybold, Del., plant;

Eastman Chemical Company, Kingsport Tenn., plant; Elbow River Marketing Ltd.; ERCO Worldwide; ExxonMobil Chemical Company;

Formosa Plastics Corporation, U.S.A.; Granite Falls Energy; Green Plains Inc.; Hunt Refining Co. Inc.; Huntsman Corporation;

The International Group Inc.; Irving Oil; Kemira Chemicals Inc.; Kemira Water Solutions Inc.; Linde LLC; Louis Dreyfus Commodities;

Marquis Energy LLC; Methanex Corporation; NGL Energy Partners LP; Norfalco Sales, Glencore Canada Corporation; NOVA Chemicals Corporation; Nucor Corp;

Olin Corporation; One Earth Energy LLC; Paulsboro Refining Company, Paulsboro, N.J., plant; PCS Sales (USA) Inc., Lee Creek, N.C. plant; PCS Sales (USA) Inc., West Occidental, Fla., plant; Plains Midstream Canada ULC;

Reagent Chemical & Research Inc.; Renewable Products Marketing; Shintech Inc.; Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy; Strauss Industries; Sunbelt Chlor Alkali Partnership; Sunoco Partners Marketing & Terminals;

United Refining Company; Valero Energy Corporation; and Westlake Chemical.

