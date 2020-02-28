North America & EMEA RNA Purification Life Science Dashboard 2020
DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2020 RNA Purification Life Science Dashboard Series 1 (NA & EMEA)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report is focused on the use of RNA purification products in the life science research market.
This 2020 RNA Purification Dashboard provides a snapshot of the current market landscape that is compared with data from all of the previous Nucleic Acid Purification Dashboards where relevant, providing an ongoing story of how the market is adapting to new products, new competitors and new sales and marketing strategies.
The 2020 RNA Purification Dashboard was developed from responses to a 24-question survey completed by 582 scientists located in North America and Europe.
RNA purification is one of the few basic methods ubiquitous among scientists using genomics techniques to investigate processes such as gene expression, genetic diversity, protein function, and molecular interactions. As life science suppliers continue to improve products and services in the RNA purification market, RNA purification experiment kits and reagents represent a significant market within the life sciences industry.
The 2020 RNA Purification Life Science Dashboard is the first in a series that characterizes the dynamic market for products for RNA purification experiments. (Note: previous editions of this report were published under the Nucleic Acid Purification Dashboard title; with this 2020 publication DNA purification and RNA purification have been split into separate reports; six editions of RNA purification reporting have previously been published and where comparisons are possible, to prior datasets, they are included in this report).
This Dashboard reveals key market indicators for the RNA purification market as a whole as well as for the following techniques representing market sub-segments:
- Total RNA from cells or tissue
- Total RNA from whole blood
- Total RNA from FFPE tissue
- mRNA
- microRNA
- Cell-free RNA extraction
- RNA reaction clean-up
- NGS library prep (RNA)
The following suppliers were surveyed for this report:
- Agilent/Stratagene
- Bio-Rad
- EpiGentek
- Macherey Nagel
- MilliporeSigma/Merck
- New England Biolabs
- Norgen Biotek
- Omega BioTek
- Perkin Elmer
- Promega
- Qiagen/SABiosciences
- Roche Applied Science/Kappa Biosystems
- TaKaRa/Clontech
- Thermo Fisher Scientific/Life Technologies/Invitrogen/Ambion/Pierce
- Zymo Research
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Dashboard At A Glance
- Market Opportunity Matrix
- Respondents Qualification
- Demographics
- Frequency of Performance: Life Science Techniques
- Frequency of Performance: DNA Purification
- Co-Performance: DNA Purification Experiments & Life Science Techniques
- Manual vs. Automated DNA Purification Handling
- Throughput, Growth Rates, Price & Monthly Spend
- Market Size
- Percent of Spend with Suppliers by Segment (Share of Budget)
- Customer Satisfaction & Interest in Switching
- Purchase Decision Factors: Product Features
- Primary Downstream Application
- Desired Product Changes
- Appendix I: Supporting Data
- Appendix II: Capabilities and Life Science Dashboards Available
