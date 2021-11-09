North America & Europe Medium and Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicles Aftermarkets Connectivity, Autonomy, Shared Freight, and Electrification (CASE) Market Report 2021-2030 with 2020 as the Base Year

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Implication of CASE on Global Medium and Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicles Aftermarket Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service analyzes the impact of Connectivity, Autonomy, Shared Freight, and Electrification (CASE) on the commercial vehicle aftermarket, mainly in North American and European regions.

Discussions in this study are specific to medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. The study discusses the various market trends, influencing factors, business and operating models, and differentiated product requirements relevant to the CASE aftermarket and provide an overview of the current and future prospects for commercial vehicle aftermarket participants, alongside the growth of CASE in trucks. The base year for analysis is 2020, while the forecast period is from 2021 to 2030.



CASE impact on aftermarket demand by parts along with capability gaps of various aftermarket participants in CASE segments are also analyzed. With the current and future potential of CASE penetration in commercial vehicles, underlying opportunities for commercial vehicle aftermarket participants are also identified and analyzed to help participants make the right business decision.



Apart from the above, this study also provides an overview of drivers, restraints, and regional regulations that have an impact on the CASE commercial vehicle aftermarket. Key companies that are capable of disrupting the CASE commercial vehicle aftermarket with their innovative offering and operating process are also highlighted in the report.

KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED

What are the disruptive CASE commercial vehicle trends that will have an impact on the aftermarket business in the short and long terms?

What are the key CASE factors influencing various aftermarket initiatives?

How competitive are aftermarket participants when it comes to offerings?

What are the various distribution and business models of commercial vehicle aftermarket participants?

How do CASE market movements impact the key aspects of the commercial vehicle aftermarket business?

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Market Overview

Segmentation

Key Competitors

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Overview

Key Findings

Regional CASE Landscape

CASE Driving Aftersales Stakeholder Involvement and Focus Shift

Aftersales Business Models Driven by CASE

Companies to Watch Out

Potential Case Trends That Will Disrupt the Market

Impact of Disruptive Trends on Aftermarket

Impact of Regulations on CASE Aftermarket Segments - North America

Impact of Regulations on CASE Aftermarket Segments - Europe

Aftermarket Stakeholders Contributing to CASE Trucks

Connectivity

Truck Connectivity Adoption on Aftermarket Fleet Management

Telematics Key Service Enablement in Trucks

Key Connectivity Adoption Factors Influencing Aftermarket

Connected Trends; Impact and Opportunities on the Aftermarket

Connected Truck Penetration - North America

Connected Truck Penetration - Europe

Connected Truck Impact on Aftermarket parts

Connectivity Differentiated Product Demand Cycle

Connected Truck Aftermarket Operating Model

Capability Gap Analysis of Aftermarket Key Participants

Connected Truck Aftermarket Business Models

Underlying Connected Truck Aftermarket Opportunities

Case Study - Supplier's Connected Components and Services (ZF)

Autonomous

Roadmap of Autonomous Adoption & Impact on Aftermarket

Autonomous Integrator in Trucks

Key Autonomous Adoption Factors Influencing Aftermarket

Autonomous Trends; Impact and Opportunities on the Aftermarket

Autonomous Revenue Forecast - North America

Autonomous Revenue Forecast - Europe

Autonomous Truck Impact on Aftermarket Parts

Key Specialty Parts Requirements Alongside the Growth of Autonomous Trucks

Autonomous Differentiated Product Demand Cycle

Autonomous Truck Aftermarket Operating Model

Capability Gap Analysis of Aftermarket Key Participants

Autonomous Truck Aftermarket Business Models

Underlying Autonomous Truck Aftermarket Opportunities

Case Study - Autonomous Retrofit Trucks (Plus)

Case Studies - Autonomous Smart Tires/Tire Management (Bridgestone and Goodyear)

Shared Freight

Shared Freight Effect on Aftermarket Fleet Management

Digital Shared Freight Integration

Key Shared Freight Adoption Factors Influencing

Shared Freight Trends; Impact and Opportunities on aftermarket

Freight Brokerage Revenue Forecast - North America

Freight Brokerage Revenue Forecast - Europe

Shared Freight Impact on Aftermarket Parts

Shared Freight Differentiated Product Demand Cycle

Shared Freight Aftermarket Operating Model

Capability Gap Analysis of Aftermarket Key Participants

Shared Freight Business Models Impacting Aftermarket

Underlying Shared Freight Aftermarket Opportunities

Case Study: Enabling Shared Freight Logistics - Flock Freight

Electrification

Truck Electrification Effect on Aftermarket

Electric Truck Application and its Impact on Aftermarket

Electric Truck Market Regional Differences

Key Electric Trucks Adoption Factors influencing

Electrification Trends; Impact and Opportunities in the Aftermarket

Electric Truck Penetration - North America

Electric Truck Penetration - Europe

Electric Truck Impact on Aftermarket parts

Specialty Part Requirements Alongside the Growth of Electrification

Electric Truck Differentiated Product Demand Cycle

Electric Truck Aftersales Operating Model

Capability Gap Analysis of Aftermarket Key Participants

Electric Truck Possible Aftermarket Business Models

Underlying Electric Truck Aftermarket Opportunities

Case Study - Enabling Aftersales Support System for Electric Trucks (Volvo Lights)

Case Study - Heavy Duty Battery Swapping (Project eHaul)

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Connectivity to Enhance Fleet Management Opportunity

Growth Opportunity 2 - Autonomous Technologies to Drive Complex Parts and Service Requirement

Growth Opportunity 3 - Shared Freight to Optimize Fleet Utilization

Growth Opportunity 4 - Electrification to Drive Service Partnerships

