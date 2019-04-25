North America $1.8 Bn Home Entertainment and Leisure Robots Market to 2025 - Focus on Robotic Toys & Hobby Systems, Education & Research Robots, & Robotic Companion Pets

DUBLIN, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Home Entertainment and Leisure Robots Market by Component, Application, End-user and Country 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The author predicts the revenue of North America home entertainment and leisure robots market to reach $1.8 billion in 2025 owing to a growing adoption of all types of entertainment and leisure robots in households across the region.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America domestic entertainment and leisure robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of component, application, end-user and country.



Based on system component, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section:

Hardware

Software

Services

On basis of application, the North America market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment:

Robotic Toys & Hobby Systems

Education & Research Robots

Robotic Companion Pets

On basis of end-user, the North America market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment:

Children

Elderly People

Guests/Clients

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

U.S.

Canada

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of key national markets by application and end-user over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in North America home-based entertainment and leisure robots market and industry are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through the author's Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players:

Blue Frog Robotics SAS

Hasbro, Inc.

Lego System A/S

Mattel, Inc.

Modular Robotics Incorporated

RoboBuilder Co., Ltd.

Softbank Robotics

Sony Corporation

Sphero, Inc.

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

WowWee Group Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rzp2j5





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

