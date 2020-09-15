North America $200+ Million Starch Softgel Capsules Market to 2027 with COVID-19 Impact Analysis & Forecasts

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Starch Softgel Capsules Market Forecast to 2027 - Covid-19 Impact and Analysis - by Application (Pharmaceutical, Health Supplements, Others); Distribution Channel (Supermarket and Hypermarket, Pharmacy and Drugstore, Online Provider)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America starch softgel capsules market is expected to reach US$ 202.54 million by 2027 from US$ 139.13 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027.



The growth of the North America starch softgel capsules market is attributed to increasing availability of vegetarian softgel capsules and rising preference of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies toward softgel capsules. However, difficulties in optimizing cellulose/starch for API delivery hinders the growth of the market.



The US in the largest market for starch softgel capsules owing to rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increase in demand for health supplements for the treatment of these diseases. Additionally, presence of a large number of manufacturers engaged in the manufacturing of starch based softgel capsules is further driving the growth of the market in the country.



Moreover, rising awareness among consumers regarding healthcare spending has led to boost in demand for health supplements and prescribed medication in North America. Also, growing trend of plant based nutritional supplements and increasing vegan population have led to increase in adoption of starch softgel capsules. The North America starch softgel capsules market, based on application, is segmented into pharmaceutical, health supplements, and others.



In 2019, the health supplements segment held a larger share of the market. Also, it is estimated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The North America starch softgel capsules market, based on distribution channel, is segmented into supermarket and hypermarket, pharmacy and drugstore, and online provider. In 2019, the pharmacy and drugstore segment held a larger share of the market; however, the online provider segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during 2020-2027.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Starch Softgel Capsules Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Starch Softgel Capsules - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. North America Starch Softgel Capsules Market - Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Availability of Vegetarian Softgel Capsules

5.1.2 Rising Preference of Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical Companies Toward Softgel Capsules

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Difficulties in Optimizing Cellulose/Starch for API Delivery

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Developing Healthcare Industry

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Increasing Online Distribution Platforms

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Starch Softgel Capsules Market - Regional Analysis

6.1 North America Starch Softgel Capsules Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis



7. Starch Softgel Capsules Market Analysis - By Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Starch Softgel Capsules Market Revenue Share, by Application, 2019 and 2027 (%)

7.2.1 North America: Starch Softgel Capsules Market, by Application - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

7.3 Pharmaceutical

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Pharmaceutical: Starch Softgel Capsules Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Health Supplements

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Health Supplements: Starch Softgel Capsules Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Starch Softgel Capsules Market - By Distribution Channel

8.1 Overview

8.2 Starch Softgel Capsules Market, by Distribution Channel, 2019 and 2027 (%)

8.2.1 North America: Starch Softgel Capsules Market, By Distribution Channel - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

8.3 Supermarket and Hypermarket

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Supermarket and Hypermarket Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Pharmacy and Drugstore

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Pharmacy and Drugstore: Starch Softgel Capsules Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5 Online Providers

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Online Providers: Starch Softgel Capsules Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Starch Softgel Capsules Market- Regional Analysis

9.1 North America: Starch Softgel Capsules Market

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 North America: Starch Softgel Capsules Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.3 North America: Starch Softgel Capsules Market, by Application - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.4 North America: Starch Softgel Capsules Market, By Distribution Channel - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.5 North America: Starch Softgel Capsules Market, by Country, 2019 & 2027 (%)

9.1.6 US: Starch Softgel Capsules Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.6.1 US: Starch Softgel Capsules Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.6.2 US: Starch Softgel Capsules Market, by Application - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.6.3 US: Starch Softgel Capsules Market, Distribution Channel - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.7 Canada: Starch Softgel Capsules Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.7.1 Canada: Starch Softgel Capsules Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.7.2 Canada: Starch Softgel Capsules Market, by Application - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.7.3 Canada: Starch Softgel Capsules Market, Distribution Channel - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.8 Mexico: Starch Softgel Capsules Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.8.1 Mexico: Starch Softgel Capsules Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.8.2 Mexico: Starch Softgel Capsules Market, by Application - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.8.3 Mexico: Starch Softgel Capsules Market, Distribution Channel - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)



10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on North America Starch Softgel Capsules Market

10.1 North America: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Company Profiles

Catalent Inc

Robinson Pharma, Inc

ProCaps

CAPTEK Softgel International Inc

Sirio Pharma Co

