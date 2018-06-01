North America Active, Controlled And Intelligent Packaging Market 2018-2023: Market to Reach $13 Billion - Key Players are 3M, BASF SE, Dupont, Amcor, and Bemis

DUBLIN, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
North America active, controlled and intelligent packaging market is projected to witness the growth at a CAGR of 6.36% during the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$13.013 billion by 2023, increasing from US$8.991 billion in 2017.
The region is home to many leading players who are largely investing in research and development for product innovation. Moreover, the developed market and early technology adoption attract international player to enter the market while driving the regional market growth.
Moreover, the presence of strong pharmaceuticals sector further contributes to the growing demand for active, controlled and intelligent packaging. For instance, the guideline under The Customer Packaging and Labelling Act' given by the government of Canada, mandate the environmental-friendly packaging for consumer goods with labelling while driving the market growth.
This research study examines the North America active, controlled and intelligent packaging market on the basis of various segments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been mentioned to provide an exhaustive picture of the market.
Key industry players profiled as part of this report are 3M, BASF SE, Dupont, Amcor Limited, and Bemis Company, Inc. with few more.
Scope of the Report
By Packaging Technology:
- Active Packaging
- Oxygen Scavengers
- Moisture Controllers
- Antimicrobial Agents
- UV Blocking
- Others
Intelligent Packaging
- RFID Tags
- Temperature Indicators
- Freshness Indicator
- Near Field Communication
- Others
Controlled Packaging
- Aseptic Packaging
- Modified Atmosphere Packaging
- Retort Packaging
- Others
Application
- Food
- Beverage
- Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare
- Electronic products
- Consumer care
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Key Findings of the Study
4. Market Dynamics
5. North America Active, Controlled And Intelligent Packaging Market Forecast by Packaging Technology
6. North America Active, Controlled And Intelligent Packaging Market Forecast by Application
7. North America Active, Controlled And Intelligent Packaging Market Forecast by Country
8. Competitive Intelligence
9. Company Profiles
- BASF SE
- Dupont
- Amcor Limited
- Bemis Company, Inc
