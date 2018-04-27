North America Adhesive Equipment Market 2018-2023 with 2016 as the Base Year

The "North America Adhesive Equipment Market - Forecasts from 2018 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The North America adhesive equipment market was valued at US$5.086 billion in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.31% over the forecast period to reach US$6.280 billion by 2023.

This research study examines the North America adhesive equipment market on the basis of various segments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been mentioned to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. Furthermore, the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments, have been provided in this report.

The report also analyzes key players in the North America adhesive equipment Market. The report provides comprehensive forecast up to the period 2022 for various key segments, with 2016 as the base year.

The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical segments.


Segments covered under the North America adhesive equipment market report are as below:

By Product Type:

  • Adhesive Controllers
  • Adhesive Pumping Systems
  • Application Guns
  • Cold Glue Applicators
  • Industrial Hot Melt
  • Pneumatic Adhesive Applicators

By Application:

  • Construction
  • Disposable Hygiene Products (DHP)
  • Lamination
  • Packaging
  • Technical Textiles
  • Other Applications

By Geography:

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Others

Key industry players profiled as part of this report are:

  • 3M Company
  • Adhesive & Equipment, Inc.
  • Adhesive Dispensing Limited
  • Avery Dennison Corporation
  • Bostik SA
  • DAP Products
  • Dymax Corporation
  • Glue Machinery Corporation
  • Gluefast Company
  • Graco Inc.
  • H.B. Fuller
  • Henkel
  • Henline Adhesive Equipment Corporation
  • Illinois Tool Works Inc.
  • TW Dynatec

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Key Findings of the Study

4. Market Dynamics

5. North America Adhesive Equipment Market Forecast by Product Type (US$ Billion)

6. North America Adhesive Equipment Market Forecast by Application (US$ Billion)

7. North America Adhesive Equipment Market Forecast by Geography (US$ Billion)

8. Competitive Intelligence

9. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9s7nzp/north_america?w=5

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-america-adhesive-equipment-market-2018-2023-with-2016-as-the-base-year-300638126.html

