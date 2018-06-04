North America Advanced Process Control Market Report 2018 - Forecast to 2023

DUBLIN, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "North America Advanced Process Control Market - Forecasts from 2018 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
North America advanced process control market was valued at US$332.813 million in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.53% over the forecast period to reach US$574.789 million by 2023
Early adoption of automation across end-use industries in countries like U.S. and Canada makes this region a mature market for advanced process control solutions. High investment in R&D coupled with strict environmental regulations is escalating the demand for APC systems for sustainable production processes. Increasing E&P activities across oil and gas sector in the region will further contribute to the growth of North America Advanced Process Control market during the forecast period.
This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.
Market intelligence is presented in the form of analysis, charts, and graphics to help the clients in gaining faster and efficient understanding of the North America advanced process control market.
Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Honeywell International, Inc., Rudolph Technologies, Inc., ABB, and Emerson Co. Ltd among others.
Segmentation:
By Component:
- Statistical Process Control
- Run-to-Run Control
- Fault Detection and Classification
By Application:
- Power
- Oil and Gas
- Chemicals
- Food and Beverage
- Others
By Geography:
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Others
Companies Mentioned
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Rudolph Technologies, Inc.
- ABB
- Emerson Co. Ltd
- Siemens AG
- Aspen Technology, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v9n5wr/north_america?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-america-advanced-process-control-market-report-2018---forecast-to-2023-300658095.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article