North America Advanced Process Control Market Report 2018 - Forecast to 2023

North America advanced process control market was valued at US$332.813 million in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.53% over the forecast period to reach US$574.789 million by 2023



Early adoption of automation across end-use industries in countries like U.S. and Canada makes this region a mature market for advanced process control solutions. High investment in R&D coupled with strict environmental regulations is escalating the demand for APC systems for sustainable production processes. Increasing E&P activities across oil and gas sector in the region will further contribute to the growth of North America Advanced Process Control market during the forecast period.



This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.



Market intelligence is presented in the form of analysis, charts, and graphics to help the clients in gaining faster and efficient understanding of the North America advanced process control market.



Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Honeywell International, Inc., Rudolph Technologies, Inc., ABB, and Emerson Co. Ltd among others.



Segmentation:



By Component:

Statistical Process Control

Run-to-Run Control

Fault Detection and Classification

By Application:

Power

Oil and Gas

Chemicals

Food and Beverage

Others

By Geography:

United States

Canada

Mexico

Others



Companies Mentioned



Honeywell International, Inc.

Rudolph Technologies, Inc.

ABB

Emerson Co. Ltd

Siemens AG

Aspen Technology, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v9n5wr/north_america?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-america-advanced-process-control-market-report-2018---forecast-to-2023-300658095.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

