North America Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Report 2018

The North America Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Market is expected to witness market growth of 7.3% CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2023



Ambulatory blood pressure monitoring involves monitoring of patients' blood pressure over a 24-hour period as they carry out daily activities. These devices help in monitoring of blood pressure levels at different time intervals, usually ranging from 15 to 30 minutes. These devices also used in monitoring patients who are at risk of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular events due to hypertension.



Increasing prevalence of diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases has been the major factor that drives the growth of the market. Moreover, inclining demand for non-invasive methods of measuring blood pressure, rising no of geriatric population, and transformation from physician-centered to the patient-centered model has led to the demand for the treatment options.



Scope of the Report



Based on type, the market report segments the market into Arm ABPM Devices and Wrist ABPM Devices.

The end user segment covers Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), and Other End Users.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Scope & Methodology



2. Market Overview



3. North America Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Market



4. North America Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Market by End User



5. North America Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Market by Country



6. Company Profiles



SunTech Medical, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Welch Allyn

TaiDoc Technology Corporation

Shenzhen Phenitech Technology Company, Ltd

Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc., (OSI SYSTEMS, INC.)

A&D Company, Ltd.

Vasomedical, Inc.

Schiller AG

Omron Healthcare Company, Ltd.

