North America Anesthesia Drugs Market to 2024

The North America Anesthesia Drugs Market is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 3.5% during the forecast period, 2019-2024.



There are several types of anesthetic drugs available in the market, such as general anesthesia, spinal anesthesia, IV regional anesthesia, local anesthesia, peripheral nerve block, and saddle block or caudal anesthesia.



Key Market Trends



Propofol Sub-segment is Expected to Show the Fastest Growth in the General Anesthesia Drugs Segment



Propofol is a drug that has been used for a long time for various surgical procedures requiring anesthesia. Teva Pharmaceuticals had stopped manufacturing propofol for a particular time; however, the drug returned to the market in 2013. Hospira is another major player in the propofol sub-segment.



In 2015, Pfizer acquired Hospira and created a leading global established pharmaceutical (GEP) business. Some of the companies who manufacture propofol injections are Neon Laboratories Limited, Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited, and Fresenius Kabi, having a global presence and well-established distribution channel for the drugs in this segment. The drug is always in demand in the market for utilization in different surgeries and is expected to witness rapid growth in the coming years.



Competitive Landscape



The North America anesthesia drugs market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. However, with rising drug approvals, mid-size to smaller companies are increasing their market presence by introducing new ingredients with fewer prices.



Companies, like Baxter International, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Eisai Co. Ltd, Roche Holding AG, and B. Braun Melsungen AG, hold substantial market shares in the anesthesia drugs market.



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Drug Type

5.1.1 General Anesthesia Drugs

5.1.1.1 Propofol

5.1.1.2 Sevoflurane

5.1.1.3 Desflurane

5.1.1.4 Dexmedetomidine

5.1.1.5 Remifentanil

5.1.1.6 Midazolam

5.1.1.7 Other General Anesthesia Drugs

5.1.2 Local Anesthesia Drugs

5.1.2.1 Bupivacaine

5.1.2.2 Ropivacaine

5.1.2.3 Lidocaine

5.1.2.4 Chloroprocaine

5.1.2.5 Articaine

5.1.2.6 Benzocaine

5.1.2.7 Local Anesthesia Drugs

5.2 By Route of Administration

5.2.1 Inhalation

5.2.2 Injection

5.2.3 Other Routes of Administration

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 General Surgeries

5.3.2 Plastic Surgery

5.3.3 Cosmetic Surgeries

5.3.4 Dental Surgeries

5.3.5 Other Applications

