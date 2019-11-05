North America Anti-Drone Markets, 2015-2018 & 2019-2026

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Anti-Drone Market by Platform Type, Application, Technology, Vertical, and Country 2019-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North America anti-drone market to reach $1.94 billion by 2026, representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 25.3% driven by the rising adoption of counter-UAV technologies across the region.

Anti-drone technology, also known as counter-drone technology, refers to systems that are used to detect and/or intercept unmanned aircrafts. These systems are also known as counter-UAS, C-UAS, or counter-UAV (counter- unmanned aerial vehicles).

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America anti-drone market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Platform Type, Application, Technology, Vertical, and Country.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of North America Market by Platform Type

3.1 Market Overview by Platform Type

3.2 North America Ground-based Anti-drone Market 2015-2026

3.3 North America Hand-held Anti-drone Market 2015-2026

3.4 North America UAV-based Anti-drone Market 2015-2026



4 Segmentation of North America Market by Application

4.1 Market Overview by Application

4.2 North America Interdiction Anti-Drone Market 2015-2026

4.3 North America Detection Anti-Drone Market 2015-2026



5 Segmentation of North America Market by Technology

5.1 Market Overview by Technology

5.2 North America Electronics Anti-Drone System Market 2015-2026

5.3 North America Laser Anti-Drone System Market 2015-2026

5.4 North America Kinetic Anti-Drone System Market 2015-2026



6 Segmentation of North America Market by Vertical

6.1 Market Overview by Vertical

6.2 North America Anti-Drone Market for Military and Defense 2015-2026

6.3 North America Anti-Drone Market for Government 2015-2026

6.4 North America Anti-Drone Market for Commercial Sector 2015-2026

6.5 North America Anti-Drone Market for Other Sectors 2015-2026



7 North America Market 2015-2026 by Country

7.1 Overview of North America Market

7.2 U.S. Market

7.3 Canadian Market



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors

8.2 Company Profiles



9 Investing in North America Market: Risk Assessment and Management

9.1 Risk Evaluation of North America Market

9.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



Companies Mentioned



Battelle Memorial Institute

Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.

Dedrone, Inc.

DeTect, Inc.

DroneShield Limited

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Liteye Systems Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

SAAB AB

SCG Security & Counterintelligence Group LLC

Security and Counterintelligence Group LLC

SRC, Inc.

Thales Group

Theiss UAV Solutions, LLC.

