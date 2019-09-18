North America Application Server (Java, Microsoft Windows, Others) Market to 2025

DUBLIN, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Application Server Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Application Server Market is expected to witness market growth of 10.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025).

An application server provides web application creation instruments, a server atmosphere to operate them, safety & maintenance middleware facilities, and easy access to information. Companies' increasing reliance on systems, enabling effective database management and backend procedures, is anticipated to behave as a key driver of market growth. Other factors that boost market growth include increasing use of internet platforms and the need for apps to support revenues that assist access sales documents from distant locations.

The presence of well-established businesses increased penetration of mobile communication devices, and increasing technology adoption has helped the North America region to grow exponentially over the forecast period. The U.S. market is also a mature market, implying that the application server adoption rate is higher. Early adopters of emerging technologies are companies in the North American region, and this is also anticipated to add to global market growth over the forecast period.

Based on Type, the market is segmented into Java, Microsoft Windows and Others. Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into Hosted and On-Premise. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Telecom & IT, Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare, BFSI, Retail and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Rest of North America.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market.

Key Companies Profiled in the report include

Tibco Software, Inc.

Pegasystems, Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

NEC Corporation

SAP SE

F5 Networks, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Dell Technologies, Inc.

IBM Corporation

