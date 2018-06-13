North America Battery Monitoring System Market to 2023

The North America Battery Monitoring System Market is expected to witness market growth of 16.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2017 - 2023).

Growing demand for Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV) is expected to significantly contribute to the growth of BMS market during the forecast period. The implementation of policies, such as Kyoto protocol to decrease greenhouse gas emissions, is expected to drive the growth of HEV during the forecast period.

Incentives for the manufacturing of HEV is expected to add to the interest among the public and private investors, which in-turn is expected to contribute to the growth of HEVs. Electricity grids are under the influence of modern technology such as power flow measurement and controlling power production & distribution, which are used in putting together information of electricity usage. Storage of the energy gathered from renewable sources is a major barrier to the adoption of renewable energy.

Battery monitoring systems are costly and the technology is relatively complex. The larger energy storage projects, especially in the solar and wind power storage systems require precise guide on storage types and sizes.



Scope of the Report



Based on component Type, the Battery Monitoring System market segments the market into Hardware and Software.

Based on Type, the market report segments the market into Lithium-Ion Based Battery, Lead Acid Battery, and Others.

Based on Connectivity Type, the Battery Monitoring System market segments the market into Wireless Battery Monitoring System and Wired Battery Monitoring System.

Based on Vertical, the Battery Monitoring System market segments the market into Telecommunications, Industries, Energy, Automotive, and Others.

