North America Browser Isolation Software Market Report 2020-2027

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Browser Isolation Software Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Deployment Type, Enterprise Size, and End-Use Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cloud Segment to Dominate North America Browser Isolation Software Market during 2019-2027



North America Browser Isolation Software Market is expected to reach US$2,675.3 million by 2027 from US$792.4 million in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2020 to 2027.



The report provides trends prevailing in the North America browser isolation software market along with the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth. Investments in cyber-security technology witnessed growth is the major factor driving the growth of the North America browser isolation software market. However, issues associated with developing countries having limited awareness hinders the growth of North America browser isolation software market.



The North America browser isolation software market is segmented into deployment type, enterprise size, end-use industry, and country. Based on deployment type, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premises. In 2019, the cloud segment held the largest share of North America browser isolation software market. Based on enterprise size, the North America browser isolation software market is divided into SMEs and large enterprises. SMEs segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period. On the basis of end use industry, the market is segmented into BFSI, IT & telecom, government, manufacturing, and others. The BFSI segment contributed a substantial share in 2019.



Also the ongoing COVID-19 is having a very devastating impact over the North America region. Presently, the US is the world's worst-affected country due to the COVID-19 outbreak. North America is one of the most important regions for the adoption and growth of new technologies owing to favorable government policies to boost innovation, the presence of a huge industrial base, and high purchasing power, especially in developed countries such as the US and Canada. Hence, any impact on the growth of industries is expected to affect the economic growth of the region in a negative manner.



The US is a prominent market for browser isolation, especially in the IT & BFSI sectors. The huge increase in the number of confirmed cases and falling GDP in the country has affected these industries. The companies and business shutdowns across the US, Canada, and Mexico are impacting the adoption of the browser isolation software market. North America region is home to a large number of technology companies, and thus the impact of coronavirus outbreak is anticipated to be quite severe in the year 2020 and likely in 2021. However, the impact of COVID-19 is short-term and is likely to decrease in the coming years.



Authentic8, Inc.; Bitdefender; Broadcom, Inc.; Bromium Inc.; Citrix Systems, Inc.; Cyberinc; Ericom Software.; Kasm Technologies; Menlo Security, Inc.; WEBGAP INC are among the leading companies in the North America browser isolation software market.



The companies are focused on adopting organic growth strategies such as product launches and expansions to sustain their position in the dynamic market. For instance, in 2020, Cyberinc declared that the Cyberinc Isla Browser Isolation Platform now combines with the FireEye Detection on Demand threat detection service to provide customers greater endpoint security against the latest known and unknown threats.



