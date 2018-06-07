North America Cardiac Pacemaker Devices Market Report 2018

The North America Cardiac Pacemaker Market is expected to witness market growth of 3.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2017 - 2023).



A pacemaker is an electrical device and it is used to treat arrhythmias, which leads to irregular heartbeat. If the patient suffers from arrhythmia, the heart is weak to pump sufficient blood to the other parts of the body, leading to fatigue and fainting.



The prevalence of atrial and ventricular arrhythmias grows with age and shows no sign of coronary heart disease. A pacemaker is used to cure patients suffering from arrhythmias and lead them to an active and healthy life style. Pacemaker devices are of two kinds, namely, implantable cardiac pacemaker and external cardiac pacemaker. The implantable pacemaker is placed on the left side of the chest, under the skin, which is guided through a blood vessel to the heart. The external cardiac pacemakers are used in temporary pacing.



Scope of the Report



Based on product, the market report segments the market into Implantable cardiac pacemakers and External cardiac pacemakers.

Based on technology, the market covers Single-chamber cardiac pacemakers, Dual-chamber cardiac pacemakers, and Bi-ventricular cardiac pacemakers.

The end user segment covers Hospitals, Cardiac Center & Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs).

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Scope & Methodology



2. Market Overview



3. North America Cardiac Pacemaker Market



4. North America Cardiac Pacemaker Market by Technology



5. North America Cardiac Pacemaker Market by End User



6. North America Cardiac Pacemaker Market by Country



7. Company Profiles



Abbott Laboratories (U.S.)

Boston Scientific Corporation

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Lepu Medical Technology Co ltd

Cook Medical Group

Medico S.p.A

LivaNova PL

Osypka Medical GmbH

Shree Pacetronix Ltd.

Medline Industries, Inc.

