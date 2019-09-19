North America Companion Diagnostics Markets Report 2019-2025

DUBLIN, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Companion Diagnostics Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Companion Diagnostics Market is expected to witness market growth of 19.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025).



Companion Diagnostics is used to determine who is expected to benefit from the treatment and it is useful to identify not only if someone is unable to be cured, but can also detect if a patient shows a tendency of being harmed by the use of specific drugs used to treat them. Technological advances have introduced many modifications to the treatment approach against diseases.



Companion diagnostics is associated with a growing need for improved personalized patient treatment that provides health care professionals and their patients a favorable outcome of treatment assurance, as opposed to traditional treatment methods. Companion diagnostics will also have a major effect on the area of oncology therapy.



Targeted therapies have been developed in oncology and other fields and therefore demand for companion diagnostics has risen. Moreover, market growth among end-user industries like pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms is growing, who are willing to introduce new drugs on the market more quickly with lower-cost clinical trials as they have lowered their time and cost.



Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Immunohistochemistry, Polymerase chain reaction (PCR), Next generation sequencing (NGS), In Situ Hybridization, and Other Technology. Based on Indication, the market is segmented into Oncology, Neurology and Other Indications. Further based on Cancer Type, the Oncology market is segmented into Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Lung Cancer, Blood Cancer and Other Cancer Type. Based on countries, the market is segmented into U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Rest of North America.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market.



Key Companies Profiled in the report include

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Almac Group

ARUP Laboratories, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories (Abbott Laboratories Molecular, Inc.)

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Hologic, Inc.

Novartis AG

Illumina, Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. North America Companion Diagnostics Market by Technology

3.1 North America Immunohistochemistry Market by Country

3.1.1 North America Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) Market by Country

3.1.2 North America Next generation sequencing (NGS) Market by Country

3.1.3 North America In Situ Hybridization Market by Country

3.1.4 North America Other Technology Market by Country



Chapter 4. North America Companion Diagnostics Market by Indication

4.1 North America Oncology Companion Diagnostics Market by Country

4.2 North America Neurology Companion Diagnostics Market by Country

4.3 North America Other Indications Companion Diagnostics Market by Country



Chapter 5. North America Companion Diagnostics Market by Cancer Type

5.1 North America Breast Cancer Companion Diagnostics by Country

5.2 North America Colorectal Cancer Companion Diagnostics by Country

5.3 North America Lung Cancer Companion Diagnostics by Country

5.4 North America Blood Cancer Companion Diagnostics by Country

5.5 North America Other Cancer Type Companion Diagnostics Market by Country



Chapter 6. North America Companion Diagnostics Market by Country

6.1 USA Companion Diagnostics Market

6.1.1 USA Companion Diagnostics Market by Technology

6.1.2 USA Companion Diagnostics Market by Indication

6.1.2.1 USA Companion Diagnostics Market by Cancer Type

6.2 Canada Companion Diagnostics Market

6.3 Mexico Companion Diagnostics Market

6.4 Rest of North America Companion Diagnostics Market



Chapter 7. Company Profiles



