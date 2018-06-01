North America Contact Adhesives Market Report 2018: Stringent Regulation Regarding the VOC Emissions is Expected to Hinder the Market Growth

The North America contact adhesives market is expected to witness a moderate CAGR during the forecast period (2018 - 2023). The major factors driving the market are the growing demand from the automotive industry and the growth in the construction industry. However, the stringent regulation regarding the VOC emissions is expected to hinder the market growth.

Growing Demand from Construction Industry is Driving the Market

The commercial construction in the United States has been growing in the form of offices, malls, restaurants, etc. Additionally, the construction of super-tall skyscrapers, measuring over 984 feet, is currently under construction in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco, while other cities, like Boston, Austin, and Philadelphia, are also boosting the commercial construction activities in the United States.

In the commercial construction, the major growth was witnessed in the healthcare, commercial, and office buildings. The investment in transportation, communication, and power infrastructure has also witnessed growth in 2016 and 2017. This will contribute to the demand for contact adhesives market in the region.

Furniture Industry the Dominant End User

The contact adhesives, owing to their characteristics and physical properties, are used in millwork, doors, and cabinetry made from wood as well as in laminated countertops. The different types of adhesives that are used for bonding furniture are polyurethane adhesives (used that to cure exposure to moisture and provide environmental resistance) and hot-melt adhesives (used for assembly work and for bonding decorative edging, they also increase structural bonding of wood and aid in joining wood with other materials).

The demand for furniture in the North American region is increasing due to the growth in the residential and commercial construction. Moreover, there is an increasing demand for rental furniture in the United States that is also contributing to the demand for contact adhesives in the region.

3M

Arkema Group (Bostik SA)

Delo Industrial Adhesives

H.B. Fuller

Helmitin Inc.

Henkel Ag & Co. Kgaa

& Co. Kgaa Huntsman International Llc

ITW Performance Polymers (Illinois Tool Works Inc.)

Jowat SE

Mapei

Pyrote

Sika AG

DowDuPont

