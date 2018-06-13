North America Critical Infrastructure Protection Market Report 2018

DUBLIN, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "North America Critical Infrastructure Protection Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America Critical Infrastructure Protection Market is expected to witness market growth of 6.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2017 - 2023).
Protecting government, transport, energy, finance, and critical infrastructure operations against terrorist activities and natural disaster is vital today. The U.S. government has implemented robust cybersecurity solutions, in various facilities. Cybersecurity units were established and deterrence activities were conducted with the aim of reducing cyber-attacks, which could have caused catastrophic damage to the nation.
Additionally, the National Protection and Programs Directorate (NPPD) have worked towards building public-private partnership to enhance security & resilience of nation's physical and cyber infrastructure.
Scope of the Report
- Based on type, the Critical Infrastructure Protection market segments the market into Technologies and Services.
- The Security Technologies market is segmented into Physical Security, Network Security, Building Management Systems, Radars & Vehicle Identification Management, Secure Communication, and Others.
- Services are further segmented into Risk Management Services, Consulting Services, Managed Services, and Maintenance & Support Services.
- Based on End User, the market report segments the market into Energy & Power, Government & Defense, Transportation, BFSI, Telecom & IT, and Others.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
Chapter 2. Market Overview
Chapter 3. North America Critical Infrastructure Protection Market
Chapter 4. North America Critical Infrastructure Protection Market by End User
Chapter 5. North America Critical Infrastructure Protection Market by Country
Chapter 6. Competitive Study
Chapter 7. Company Profiles
- Airbus Group
- BAE Systems Plc
- DXC Technology
- General Dynamics Corporation
- Intel Corporation
- IBM Corporation
- Hexagon AB
- Raytheon Company
- Thales Group S.A.
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/787qzc/north_america?w=5
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-america-critical-infrastructure-protection-market-report-2018-300665542.html
