North America Critical Infrastructure Protection Market Report 2018

The North America Critical Infrastructure Protection Market is expected to witness market growth of 6.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2017 - 2023).

Protecting government, transport, energy, finance, and critical infrastructure operations against terrorist activities and natural disaster is vital today. The U.S. government has implemented robust cybersecurity solutions, in various facilities. Cybersecurity units were established and deterrence activities were conducted with the aim of reducing cyber-attacks, which could have caused catastrophic damage to the nation.

Additionally, the National Protection and Programs Directorate (NPPD) have worked towards building public-private partnership to enhance security & resilience of nation's physical and cyber infrastructure.



Scope of the Report

Based on type, the Critical Infrastructure Protection market segments the market into Technologies and Services.

The Security Technologies market is segmented into Physical Security, Network Security, Building Management Systems, Radars & Vehicle Identification Management, Secure Communication, and Others.

Services are further segmented into Risk Management Services, Consulting Services, Managed Services, and Maintenance & Support Services.

Based on End User, the market report segments the market into Energy & Power, Government & Defense, Transportation, BFSI, Telecom & IT, and Others.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview



Chapter 3. North America Critical Infrastructure Protection Market



Chapter 4. North America Critical Infrastructure Protection Market by End User



Chapter 5. North America Critical Infrastructure Protection Market by Country



Chapter 6. Competitive Study



Chapter 7. Company Profiles



Airbus Group

BAE Systems Plc

DXC Technology

General Dynamics Corporation

Intel Corporation

IBM Corporation

Hexagon AB

Raytheon Company

Thales Group S.A.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

