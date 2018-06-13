North America Data Monetization Market to 2023: Market is Expected to Witness Market Growth of 25.3% CAGR

DUBLIN, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "North America Data Monetization Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America Data Monetization Market is expected to witness market growth of 25.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2017 - 2023)
Data monetization supports cost optimization; therefore, contributes to the revenue streams of an organization. As an example, Telecommunication Company with large amount of data can either sell the data by converting it into valuable insights or charge a fee to access and analyze the same.
The emergence of Over-The-Top (OTT) services has driven down top line revenues among communication service providers (CSP). Therefore, the need for a strong infrastructure setup is vital. Nevertheless, concerns pertaining to data privacy and ownership are considerably high. Such concerns limit the widespread monetization of big data.
Scope of the Report
- Based on Business Function, the Data Monetization market segments the market into Sales & Marketing, Finance, Supply Chain Management, Operations, and Others.
- Based on Data Type, the market report segments the market into Customer Data, Financial Data, Supplies Data, and Others.
- Based on Organization Size, the Data Monetization market segments the market into Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises.
- Based on Vertical, the Data Monetization market segments the market into BFSI, Consumer Goods, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing, Telecom, Media & Entertainment, and Others.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
Chapter 2. Market Overview
Chapter 3. North America Data Monetization Market
Chapter 4. North America Data Monetization Market by Data Type
Chapter 5. North America Data Monetization Market by Organization Size
Chapter 6. North America Data Monetization Market by Vertical
Chapter 7. North America Data Monetization Market by Country
Chapter 8. Company Profiles
- Accenture Plc.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Virtusa Corporation
- IBM Corporation
- Gemalto NV
- NetScout Systems, Inc.
- VIAVI Solutions Inc.
- Adastra Corporation
- SAP SE
- SAS Institute, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6kf8qv/north_america?w=5
