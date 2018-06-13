North America Data Monetization Market to 2023: Market is Expected to Witness Market Growth of 25.3% CAGR

The North America Data Monetization Market is expected to witness market growth of 25.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2017 - 2023)



Data monetization supports cost optimization; therefore, contributes to the revenue streams of an organization. As an example, Telecommunication Company with large amount of data can either sell the data by converting it into valuable insights or charge a fee to access and analyze the same.

The emergence of Over-The-Top (OTT) services has driven down top line revenues among communication service providers (CSP). Therefore, the need for a strong infrastructure setup is vital. Nevertheless, concerns pertaining to data privacy and ownership are considerably high. Such concerns limit the widespread monetization of big data.



Based on Business Function, the Data Monetization market segments the market into Sales & Marketing, Finance, Supply Chain Management, Operations, and Others.

Based on Data Type, the market report segments the market into Customer Data, Financial Data, Supplies Data, and Others.

Based on Organization Size, the Data Monetization market segments the market into Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises.

Based on Vertical, the Data Monetization market segments the market into BFSI, Consumer Goods, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing, Telecom, Media & Entertainment, and Others.

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview



Chapter 3. North America Data Monetization Market



Chapter 4. North America Data Monetization Market by Data Type



Chapter 5. North America Data Monetization Market by Organization Size



Chapter 6. North America Data Monetization Market by Vertical



Chapter 7. North America Data Monetization Market by Country



Chapter 8. Company Profiles



Accenture Plc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Virtusa Corporation

IBM Corporation

Gemalto NV

NetScout Systems, Inc.

VIAVI Solutions Inc.

Adastra Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute, Inc.

