North America Data Wrangling Market Analysis 2017-2018 & 2023 - Market is expected to witness market growth of 15.5% CAGR

DUBLIN, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "North America Data Wrangling Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America Data Wrangling Market is expected to witness market growth of 15.5% CAGR during the forecast period 2017 - 2023
Data wrangling is used to transform and map data from one "raw" data form to another form to make data more appropriate and valuable in various activities such as analytics. With the rapid expansion of data, the data wrangling tools is expected to witness rapid adoption in organizations.
A typical data wrangling tool encompasses functions such as reformatting, de-duping, filtering, and cleaning data, which helps in analyzing data in an efficient manner. The adoption of data wrangling tools support self-service data preparation model that is, cleaning data without the need for data scientists. Gaining business insights without the intervention of IT teams has become a reality to business executives.
Scope of the Report
- Based on component, the Data Wrangling market segments the market into Tools and Services.
- The Services market is segmented into Professional and Managed Services.
- Based on Business Function, the market report segments the market into Finance, Sales & Marketing, Human Resource, Operations, and Others.
- Based on Organization Size, the Data Wrangling market segments the market into Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises.
- Based on Deployment Mode, the market report segments the market into On Demand and On-Premise.
- Based on Vertical, the Data Wrangling market segments the market into BFSI, Government & Public Sector, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Telecom & IT, Travel & Hospitality, and Others.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
Chapter 2. Market Overview
Chapter 3. North America Data Wrangling Market
Chapter 4. North America Data Wrangling Market by Business Function
Chapter 5. North America Data Wrangling Market by Organization Size
Chapter 6. North America Data Wrangling Market by Deployment Type
Chapter 7. North America Data Wrangling Market by Vertical
Chapter 8. North America Data Wrangling Market by Country
Chapter 9. Competitive Study
Chapter 10. Company Profiles
- IBM Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Talend Inc.
- Trifacta
- TIBCO Software, Inc.
- Informatica
- Hitachi Ltd. (Hitachi Vantara)
- Teradata Corporation
- SAS Institute, Inc.
- Datawatch Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rqmkrn/north_america?w=5
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-america-data-wrangling-market-analysis-2017-2018--2023---market-is-expected-to-witness-market-growth-of-15-5-cagr-300665588.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
