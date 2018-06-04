North America Educational Robotics Market to 2025: Adoption of Smart Education Tools and Robots

The report predicts the total revenue of education robotics in North America will reach $2.29 billion in 2025, driven by a growing adoption of smart education tools and robots in various school levels across the region.

Highlighted with 13 tables and 27 figures, this 86-page report North America Educational Robotics Market by Component, Product, Application and Country 2014-2025: Segment Analysis, Trend Forecast and Business Strategy is based on a comprehensive research of North America education robot market by analyzing the entire North America market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2016, revenue estimates for 2017, and forecasts from 2018 till 2025.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis



3 Segmentation of North America Market by Component



4 Segmentation of North America Market by Product



5 Segmentation of North America Market by Application Vertical



6 Segmentation of North America Market by Country



7 Competitive Landscape



8 Investing in North America Market: Risk Assessment and Management



Companies Mentioned



Cytron Technologies

Evollve, Inc.

Fischertechnik GmbH

Innovation First International

Lego System A/S

Makeblock Co. Ltd.

Modular Robotics Incorporated

Parallax, Inc.

Pitsco, Inc.

Wonder Workshop

