North America Generators Market Report 2021-2025: Gain an Understanding of End-user Purchase Behavior and Other Aspects of Involvement

The overall research objective is to understand end-user purchase behavior and other aspects of involvement in the generator market.

The team of expert analysts predicts that the digital transformation in the energy market will evolve from an IT market composed primarily of revenue associated with billing systems and services to a market that is increasingly incorporating advanced technologies such as analytics and integrated energy efficiency solutions.

The generators market is undergoing a transition. A greater power demand, coupled with increased awareness among customers, has driven opportunities for diesel and gas generators over the last 10 years.

Furthermore, the increased adoption of digital solutions for resource management, remote monitoring, and assets control solutions drive the need for reliable power sources, which will boost the demand for generators during the forecast period.

One of the biggest challenges for the generators industry is the continued need to serve customers with customized solutions, sales, and service. The trend of digital technology adoption feeds directly into these pain points and has the power to improve the customer experience.

This study will also provide insights on key measures needed for generator manufacturers to meet their key corporate goal: to improve overall customer experience and satisfaction.

In summary, this study aims to:

Monitor the market status by key end-user

Understand the industry challenges

Evaluate factors that drive spending

Gauge market trends

Discover opportunities in different industries and business sizes

Research Benefits

Identify key business objectives and challenges in this industry

Discover growth opportunities to address these objectives and challenges; find technologies that have been proven to reduce costs and generate revenue

Benchmark with competition and other industry leaders

Learn new ways to improve customer experience

Facilitate your digital transformation journey

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives 8 on the Generators Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Generators Market

Generators Market Scope of Analysis

Generators Market Segmentation

Key Competitors for Generators Market

Key Growth Metrics for Generators Market

Distribution Channels for Generators Market

Growth Drivers for Generators Market

Growth Restraints for Generators Market

Forecast Assumptions, Generators Market

Revenue Forecast, Generators Market

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical, Generators Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis, Generators Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical, Generators Market

Competitive Environment, Generators Market

Revenue Share, Generators Market

Revenue Share Analysis, Generators Market

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Residential Segment

Key Growth Metrics for Residential Generators Market

Revenue Forecast, Residential Generators Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis, Residential Generators Market

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Data Center Segment

Key Growth Metrics for Data Center Generators Market

Revenue Forecast, Data Center Generators Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis, Data Center Generators Market

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Healthcare Segment

Key Growth Metrics for Healthcare Generators Market

Revenue Forecast, Healthcare Generators Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis, Healthcare Generators Market

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Oil & Gas Segment

Key Growth Metrics for Oil & Gas Generators Market

Revenue Forecast, Oil & Gas Generators Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis, Oil & Gas Generators Market

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Office Building Segment

Key Growth Metrics for Office Building Generators Market

Revenue Forecast, Office Building Generators Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis, Office Building Generators Market

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Government Segment

Key Growth Metrics for Government Generators Market

Revenue Forecast, Government Generators Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis, Government Generators Market

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Utilities Segment

Key Growth Metrics for Utilities Generators Market

Revenue Forecast, Utilities Generators Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis, Utilities Generators Market

10. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Others Segment

Key Growth Metrics for Other Generators Market

Revenue Forecast, Other Generators Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis, Other Generators Market

11. Growth Opportunity Universe, Generators Market

Growth Opportunity 1: Focusing on IoT-as-a-Service to Enable Actionable Intelligence for Generators

Growth Opportunity 2: Targeting Critical End-user Segments

Growth Opportunity 3: Omni-channel Customer Service that Uses AI and Analytics for Offering a Personalized Customer Experience

12. Next Steps

