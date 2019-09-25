North America Genetic Testing Market to 2025: Focus on Predictive and Presymptomatic, Carrier, Prenatal and Newborn, Diagnostic, Pharmacogenomic Testing

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Genetic Testing Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Genetic Testing Market is expected to witness market growth of 10.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025).



The incidence of genetic disorders has grown dramatically, which can be caused by several factors, including geographical and environmental changes, significant changes in food habits, pollution, and exposure to risky radiations or chemicals. Genetic testing also serves to evaluate relationships between relatives, including mother, father, half-brother, half-sister, and other people.



Forensics and genetic testing have greatly helped the law and order. The overall industry for genetic tests has been expanding and is anticipated to grow rapidly in the near future since more organizations are joining this market.



Diagnostic tests are used to detect or exclude a particular genetic or chromosomal condition. Often genetic testing is used to verify a diagnosis when physical signs and symptoms are suspected of a particular condition. Diagnostic tests may be performed before and at any moment of birth, but not for each gene or genetic condition. Diagnostic test findings can affect a person's health care and disorder management decisions.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market.



Key Companies Profiled in the report include

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Empire Genomics LLC

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Novartis AG

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Illumina, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Abbott Laboratories (Abbott Laboratories Molecular, Inc.)

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. North America Genetic Testing Market by Type

3.1 North America Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market by Country

3.2 North America Carrier Testing Market by Country

3.3 North America Prenatal and Newborn Testing Market by Country

3.4 North America Diagnostic Testing Market by Country

3.5 North America Pharmacogenomic Testing Market by Country

3.6 North America Other Types Genetic Testing Market by Country



Chapter 4. North America Genetic Testing Market by Technology

4.1 North America Cytogenetic Testing Market by Country

4.2 North America Biochemical Testing Market by Country

4.3 North America Molecular Testing Market by Country



Chapter 5. North America Genetic Testing Market by Application

5.1 North America Cancer Diagnosis Market by Country

5.2 North America Genetic Disease Diagnosis Market by Country

5.3 North America Cardiovascular Disease Diagnosis Market by Country

5.4 North America Other Applications Market by Country



Chapter 6. North America Genetic Testing Market by Country

6.1 USA Genetic Testing Market

6.1.1 USA Genetic Testing Market by Type

6.1.2 USA Genetic Testing Market by Technology

6.1.3 USA Genetic Testing Market by Application

6.2 Canada Genetic Testing Market

6.2.1 Canada Genetic Testing Market by Type

6.2.2 Canada Genetic Testing Market by Technology

6.2.3 Canada Genetic Testing Market by Application

6.3 Mexico Genetic Testing Market

6.3.1 Mexico Genetic Testing Market by Type

6.3.2 Mexico Genetic Testing Market by Technology

6.3.3 Mexico Genetic Testing Market by Application

6.4 Rest of North America Genetic Testing Market

6.4.1 Rest of North America Genetic Testing Market by Type

6.4.2 Rest of North America Genetic Testing Market by Technology

6.4.3 Rest of North America Genetic Testing Market by Application



Chapter 7. Company Profiles



