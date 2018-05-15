North America High Performance Trucks Market 2018-2023: Conventional Pickups, Crew Cabs, Sports Trucks & Long-haul Trucks

The market growth is expected to remain below historic trends

As a result, automotive events likely to happen in the United States during 2018 are far more important to the forecast for truck sales than events in the global economy. The construction sector in the United States has been performing well because of the growth in the residential segment, outweighing a decline in the non-residential segment. The high-performance commercial vehicle is essentially required to deliver better performances by aligning and upgrading the vehicle's engine with superchargers and turbochargers.

Based on transmission type, the market has been segmented as Automatic, Manual, and Semi-automatic. The semi-automatic segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment due to the benefits provided by the transmission, such as comforts similar to the automatic transmission system, and the fuel efficiency which can also be achieved by manual transmission.

Also, the low cost of semi-automatic transmission, when compared to the automatic transmission system, is leading to an increase in usage in the developing and the cost-sensitive region, such as the Asia Pacific. By the vehicle type, the market is segmented into Conventional Pickups, Crew Cabs, Sports Trucks, Long-haul Trucks; Engine- Supercharged Gasoline, Supercharged or Turbocharged Diesel, Conventional Diesel, and others.



Increasing Demand in the North America High-Performance Trucks Market



Major factors contributing to the growth of the North America high-performance truck market, is the introduction of stringent emission norms by the government of various developing and developed nations, and increase in the supply of temperature-sensitive material. This is leading to a rise in the demand for high-performance refrigerated trucks, the increase in the demand for frozen perishable commodities and growth of organized retail industry majorly in the developing economies, and the significant growth in the infrastructure.



However, the growth of the high-performance trucks market is expected to be restrained by the huge cost of manufacturing and the limited scope of electrification of such high-performance trucks. However, the introduction of high-performance electric trucks with advanced features for ensuring better performance and enhanced driver comfort is expected to generate tremendous opportunities during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview And Technology Trends



5. Market Dynamics



6. Automotive High Performance Trucks Market, Segmented By Transmission



7. Automotive High Performance Trucks Market, Segmented By Vehicle Type



8. Automotive High Performance Trucks Market, Segmented By Engine Type



9. Automotive High Performance Trucks Market- Segmented By Country - Regional Share And Forecast



10. Competitive Landscape



11. Key And Potential Vendor (Brand) Analysis



12. Outlook Of The Market



13. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Dodge

Chevrolet

Ford Motor Company

GMC

Toyota

Arden

Daimler Trucks

Caterpillar

Jeep

Iveco

Isuzu Commercial Truck of America

Lincoln

Volvo Trucks

