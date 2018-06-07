North America Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market Report 2018

The North America Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market is expected to witness market growth of 6.8% CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2023



The implantable cardiac monitor, which is also referred to as implantable loop recorder, is a tiny insertable device used in continuously monitoring hearth rhythms. The device is mostly placed in the left parasternal area of the chest. The device is also placed in some other parts of body, to minimize psychological impact of surgical scar in anterior chest region, without impairing the performance of the device.



Presently the market is witnessing moderate growth owing to the factors such as technological advancements in cardiac monitor devices such as miniaturization and easier implant procedures, growing demand for implantable cardiac monitors to continuously monitor heart to detect cardiac arrhythmias and atrial fibrillation. Additionally, growing cases of cardiovascular diseases, remote monitoring systems and growing use of implantable cardiac monitors to monitor epilepsy disorder add to the growth of the market.



Scope of the Market



Based on indication, the market report segments the market into Cardiac Arrhythmias, Atrial Fibrillation, and Epilepsy & Unexplained Falls.

The end user segment covers Hospitals, Cardiac Center & Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs).

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Scope & Methodology



2. Market Overview



3. North America Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market



4. North America Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market by End User



5. North America Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market by Country



6. Company Profiles



Abiomed, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

Reliant Heart, Inc.

Astellas Pharma inc.

Thoratec Corporation St.(Jude Medical, LLC)

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Berlin Heart GmbH

Schiller AG

Jarvik Heart, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tstw88/north_america?w=5

