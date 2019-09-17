North America Infusion Pumps Markets Report 2018-2019 & 2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Infusion Pumps Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Type, by Application and End User, and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America infusion pumps market is expected to reach US$ 6,974.6 Mn in 2025 from US$ 4,488.1 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019-2025.

The growth of the infusion pumps market is primarily attributed to the Increasing Incidence of chronic diseases and increasing number of surgical procedures performed. However, frequent product recalls of infusion pumps and stringent regulatory requirements are likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth. On the other hand, development of cost efficient pen needles is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the North America infusion pumps market in the coming years.

In 2017, the volumetric pumps segment held a largest market share of 43.7% of the infusion pumps market, by type. The segment is anticipated to witness growth at a substantial rate of 6.8% during the forecast period. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2025 owing to its benefits of delivering monitored dosage of medications to the patient. They are being preferred highly in hospitals as they are able to deliver large amount of fluids or medications.

In 2017, the chemotherapy segment held a largest market share of 36.4% of the infusion pumps market, by application. The segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 6.4% during the forecast period. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2025 owing to increases use of infusion pumps for the administration of medications, to the cancer patients. The pumps for chemotherapy can be used both for inpatient as well as outpatient settings, which makes it a preferable choice for cancer patients.

In 2017, the hospital & clinics segment held a largest market share of 47.5% of the infusion pumps market, by end user. The segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 6.9% during the forecast period. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2025 owing to rise in the number of surgical procedures as well as reimbursement policies which make the admission process in hospitals a preferred choice.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

2. North America Infusion Pumps Market - Key Takeaways

3. North America Infusion Pumps Market - Market Landscape

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis

4. North America Infusion Pumps Market - Key Market Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases

4.1.2 Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures Performed

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 Frequent Product Recalls of Infusion Pumps

4.2.2 Stringent Regulatory Requirements

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Development of Cost Efficient Pen Needles

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Product Developments

4.5 Impact Analysis

5. Infusion Pumps Market - North America Analysis

5.1 North America Infusion Pumps Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis

5.2 Market positioning

5.3 Performance of Key Players

5.4 Expert Opinions

6. Infusion Pumps Market - Regional Regulatory Scenario

6.1 North America

6.1.1 US

6.1.2 Canada

6.1.3 Mexico

7. North America Infusion Pumps Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America Infusion Pumps Market, By Type, 2017 & 2025 (%)

7.3 North America Infusion Pumps Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025, By Type (US$ Mn)

7.3.1 North America Volumetric Pumps Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025, By Type (US$ Mn)

7.3.2 North America Ambulatory Pumps Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025, By Type (US$ Mn)

7.4 Volumetric Pumps Market

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 North America Volumetric Pumps Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 (US$ Mn)

7.4.3 Elastomeric Pumps Market

7.4.4 Smart Pumps Market

7.5 Syringe Pumps Market

7.6 Ambulatory Pumps Market

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 North America Ambulatory Pumps Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 (US$ Mn)

7.6.3 Insulin Pumps Market

7.6.4 Patient-Controlled Analgesia (PCA) Pumps Market

7.6.5 Enteral Pumps Market

7.7 Accessories Market

8. North America Infusion Pumps Market Analysis - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America Infusion Pumps, By Application 2017 & 2025 (%)

8.3 North America Infusion Pumps Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025, By Application (US$ Mn)

8.4 Chemotherapy Market

8.5 Diabetes Market

8.6 Gastrointestinal Diseases Market

8.7 Pediatrics Market

9. North America Infusion Pumps Market Analysis - By End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America Infusion Pumps Market, By End User 2017 & 2025 (%)

9.3 North America Infusion Pumps Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025, By End User (US$ Mn)

9.4 Hospitals & Clinics Market

9.5 Homecare Market

9.6 Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market

10. North America Infusion Pumps Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025

11. Infusion Pumps Market - Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Growth Strategies in the Infusion Pumps Market, 2015-2018

11.3 Organic Developments

11.4 Organic Growth Strategies in the Infusion Pumps Market, 2016-2018

11.5 Product Launch

11.6 Product approval

11.7 Expansion & Others

11.8 Inorganic developments

11.9 Inorganic Growth Strategies in the Infusion Pumps Market, 2015-2018

11.10 Acquisitions

11.11 Agreements

11.12 Partnership

12. Infusion Pumps Market - Key Company Profiles

BD

Terumo Corporation

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Medtronic

Baxter

Smith Medical

Moog Inc.

ICU Medical, Inc.

Insulet Corporation.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e0t1h5

