North America Inspection Drone for Confined Space Market Report 2020: Greater Opportunities of Partnerships and Collaborations for Market Players

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Inspection Drone for Confined Space Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Drone Type, and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Oil and GAS Segment to Dominate North America Inspection Drone for Confined Space Market during 2019-2027



North America Inspection Drone for Confined Space Market is expected to reach US$606.07 million by 2027 from US$253.42 million in 2019.



The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the North America inspection drone for confined space market along with the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth. Maintenance cost witnessing decrement and securing human safety concerns are the major factor driving the growth of the North America inspection drone for confined space market. However more technical intricacies hinder the growth of North America inspection drone for confined space market.



The North America inspection drone for confined space market is segmented based on drone type, application and country. Based on drone type, the market is bifurcated into quadrotor drone and multi rotor drone. Quadrotor drone held larger market share in 2019. Further, by application the North America drone inspection for confined space market is categorized into oil and gas, marine vessels, power generation, chemicals, mining, and others. Oil and gas held a substantial share of drone inspection for confined space market in 2019. North America is highly affected specially US.



In the case of COVID-19, North America is one of the most critical regions for the adoption and growth of new technologies. It is due to favorable government policies to boost innovation, the presence of a vast industrial base, and high purchasing power, especially in developed countries such as the US and Canada. Hence, any impact on the growth of industries is expected to affect the region's economic growth negatively. The US is a significant market for inspection drone for confined space.



The massive increase in the number of confirmed cases and rising reported deaths in the country affects the market as a result, several manufacturing industries witnessed a decline in their production capabilities resulting in lower demand for inspection or drone based services. The factory and business shutdowns across the US, Canada, and Mexico has impacted the adoption of the inspection drone for confined space market.



Thus, the coronavirus outbreak's impact is anticipated to be quite severe in the year 2020 and likely in 2021. Thus, the market is expected to witness a major drop in the demand from the supply side for the current year and the subsequent years to recover steadily from the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. North America Inspection Drone for Confined Space Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 North America PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. North America Inspection Drone for Confined Space Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Maintenance Cost Witnessing Decrement

5.1.2 Securing Human Safety Concerns

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 More Technical Intricacies

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Arrival of Latest Distribution Channels

5.3.2 Greater Opportunities of Partnerships and Collaborations for Market Players

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Substantial R&D Investments

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Inspection Drone for Confined Space Market - North America Analysis

6.1 North America Inspection Drone for Confined Space Market Overview

6.2 North America Inspection Drone for Confined Space Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Market Players Ranking



7. North America Inspection Drone For Confined Space Market - By Drone type

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America Inspection Drone for Confined Space Market, by Drone type (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Quadrotor Drone

7.4 Multi Rotor Drone



8. North America Inspection Drone For Confined Space Market Analysis - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America Inspection Drone for Confined Space Market, By Application (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Oil & Gas

8.4 Power Generation

8.5 Mining

8.6 Chemicals

8.7 Marine Vessels



9. North America Inspection Drone for Confined Space Market - Country Analysis



10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic- North America Inspection Drone for Confined Space Market



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Market Initiative

11.2 Merger and Acquisition



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Key Facts

12.2 Business Description

12.3 Products and Services

12.4 Financial Overview

12.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6 Key Developments

Digital Aerolus

DRONE VOLT

Flyability SA

Interactive Aerial, Inc.

Skypersonic Inc.

