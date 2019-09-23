North America Insulin Pens Market Report 2019: Market is Expected to Reach US$ 3,907.9 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,880.7 Mn in 2018

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Insulin Pens Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts By Product Type; Application; Distribution Channel and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America insulin pen market is expected to reach US$ 3,907.9 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,880.7 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.7% from 2019-2027.

The growth of the insulin pen market is primarily attributed to the growing geriatric population and rising incidence of diabetes. However, availability of alternatives for drug delivery and limitations associated with insulin pens are likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth. On the other hand, development of cost efficient pen needles is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the North America insulin pen market in the coming years.



In 2018, the disposable segment held a largest market share of 62.5% of the insulin pen market, by product. The disposable is expected to dominate its market share in 2027 owing to the rise in the prevalence of the diabetes and presence of the several market players that offers technically advanced products. The disposable segment is also anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 8.9% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.



Retail pharmacies segment a largest market share of 39.8% of the insulin pen market, by distribution channel in 2018. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing Chemists and retail pharmacies are considered to be the most preferred channel for patients using diabetes insulin pens. Retail pharmacies are among the most go-to places opted by the patients resulting in the high share and growth of the segment in the insulin pens market over the coming years. E-Commerce segment is also expected to grow at the fastest growth rate of 9.1% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.



Some of the major primary and secondary sources for insulin pen included in the report are

Owen Mumford , LTD.

, LTD. Novo Nordisk a/s

Companion Medical

Berlin-Chemie AG

Pendiq GmbH

Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies

Eli lilly and company

Ypsomed Ag

SANOFI

Biocon

Key Topics Covered:



Part 1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance



Part 2. North America Diabetes Care Devices Market - Key Takeaways



Part 3. North America Diabetes Care Devices Market - Market Landscape

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis



Part 4. North America Diabetes Care Devices Market - Key Market Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Geriatric Population

4.1.2 Rapid Technological Advancements in Diabetes Care Devices

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost of Diabetes Care Devices

4.2.2 Risks Associated with the Insulin Delivery Devices

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Development of Cost Efficient Pen Needles

4.4 future Trends

4.4.1 Growing Product Innovations

4.5 Impact analysis



Part 5. Diabetes Care Devices Market - North America Analysis

5.1 North America Diabetes Care Devices market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis

5.2 Market positioning

5.3 Performance Of Key Players

5.3.1 Medtronic

5.3.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.



Part 6. North America Diabetes Care Devices Market Analysis - By Product

6.1 Overview

6.2 North America diabetes care devices Market BY Product, 2018 & 2027 (%)

6.3 North America Diabetes Care Devices market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By Product (US$ Mn)

6.3.1 North America Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By Type (US$ Mn)

6.3.2 North America Insulin Delivery Devices Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By Type (US$ Mn)

6.4 Glucose Monitoring Devices Market

6.5 Insulin Delivery Devices Market



Part 7. North America Diabetes Care Devices Market Analysis - By End User

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America Diabetes Care Devices Market, by End User, 2018 & 2027 (%)

7.3 North America Diabetes Care Devices Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By End USER (US$ Mn)

7.4 Homecare Market

7.5 Hospitals & Clinics Market



Part 8. North America Diabetes Care Devices Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America Diabetes Care Devices market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.3 North America Diabetes Care Devices market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By Product (US$ Mn)

8.4 North America Diabetes Care Devices market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By End USER (US$ Mn)

8.5 North America Diabetes care devices Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By Country (%)

8.6 US Diabetes Care Devices market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.7 Canada Diabetes care devices Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.8 Mexico Diabetes care devices Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)



Part 9. Diabetes Care Devices Market - Industry Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Comparative Company Analysis

9.3 Growth Strategies done by the companies in the Market, (%)

9.4 Organic Developments

9.5 Inorganic developments



Part 10. Diabetes Care Devices Market - Key Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/91gm4s

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

