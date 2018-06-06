North America Kiosk Market Analysis Report 2018

The North America Kiosk Market is expected to witness market growth of 24.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2017 - 2023)

North America includes countries such as U.S., Canada and Mexico. These regions adopt new technologies very early in the lifecycle of the technology. Factors such as technological advancements and emergence of new business models are some of the key factors that have contributed to the rapid growth of self-services technology in this region.

The growing demand from retail, healthcare, entertainment and travelling, has made it difficult for businesses to allocate salespeople and customer service representatives. Technologies like ATMs, vending machines and kiosks are helping such sectors to provide better services to the customers. The maximum installation of kiosks is witnessed in the region. Usage of kiosks is growing with the adoption of such machines in different verticals such as library and healthcare.

The market research report covers the competition analysis of key stake holders of the North America Kiosk Market.



