North America Magnetic Sensor Market Report 2018

The "North America Magnetic Sensor Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America Magnetic Sensor Market is expected to witness market growth of 5.7% CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2023
Development and commercialization of connected cars has been an emerging trend in the North American region. Integration of miniature magnetic sensing devices are growing to provide enhanced communication capabilities, without interfering with the basic functionalities of the car. Demand for sensing components in various industrial -sectors such as position sensing, flow rate detection and sensing, and speed sensing has been unprecedented in the region.
The market research report covers the competition analysis of key stake holders of the North America Magnetic Sensor Market.
Scope of the Report
- Based on Technology Type, the Magnetic Sensor market segments the market into Hall Effect, Anisotropic Magnetoresistance, Giant Magnetoresistance, Tunnel Magnetoresistance, and Others.
- Based on Application, the market report segments the market into Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, and Others.
- Based on Countries, the Magnetic Sensor market segments the market into US, Mexico, Canada, and Rest of North America.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Scope & Methodology
2. Market Overview
3. North America Magnetic Sensor Market
4. North America Magnetic Sensor Market by Application
5. North America Magnetic Sensor Market by Country
6. Competitive Study
7. Company Profiles
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Magnetic Sensors Corporation
- Microsemi Corporation
- NVE Corporation
- NXP Semiconductors N.V.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- TDK Corporation
- MultiDimension Technology Co. Ltd.
- Memsic, Inc.
