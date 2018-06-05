North America Magnetic Sensor Market Report 2018

The North America Magnetic Sensor Market is expected to witness market growth of 5.7% CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2023

Development and commercialization of connected cars has been an emerging trend in the North American region. Integration of miniature magnetic sensing devices are growing to provide enhanced communication capabilities, without interfering with the basic functionalities of the car. Demand for sensing components in various industrial -sectors such as position sensing, flow rate detection and sensing, and speed sensing has been unprecedented in the region.

The market research report covers the competition analysis of key stake holders of the North America Magnetic Sensor Market.

Scope of the Report



Based on Technology Type, the Magnetic Sensor market segments the market into Hall Effect, Anisotropic Magnetoresistance, Giant Magnetoresistance, Tunnel Magnetoresistance, and Others.

Based on Application, the market report segments the market into Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, and Others.

Based on Countries, the Magnetic Sensor market segments the market into US, Mexico , Canada , and Rest of North America .

1. Market Scope & Methodology



2. Market Overview



3. North America Magnetic Sensor Market



4. North America Magnetic Sensor Market by Application



5. North America Magnetic Sensor Market by Country



6. Competitive Study



7. Company Profiles



Honeywell International, Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Magnetic Sensors Corporation

Microsemi Corporation

NVE Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Robert Bosch GmbH

TDK Corporation

MultiDimension Technology Co. Ltd.

Memsic, Inc.

