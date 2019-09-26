North America Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market Report 2019-2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts By Service Type; Service Providers; Modality; End User, and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America medical imaging equipment services market is expected to reach US$ 8,916.28 Mn in 2027 from US$ 6,526.03 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.6% from 2019-2027.



The growth of the medical imaging equipment services market is primarily attributed to the rising numbers of hospital and diagnostics centers, better quality performance due to service, and rising prevalence of chronic and acute diseases. However, the market is likely to get impacted by the risk factor such as lack of funds/grants for the diagnostic equipment during the forecast period. On the other hand, rising technological developments is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the North America medical imaging equipment services market in the coming years.



There are has been a significant rise in the diagnostic industry in the last few years due to the transformation in the healthcare systems. Also, the rapidly growing population demands good health and therefore, is leading to the rising numbers of hospitals and diagnostics centers. The hospitals and diagnostic centers have all imaging devices such as ultrasound, CT scan, MRI scans, and others. In the United States, the rising number of population is the critical factor that is leading to increasing numbers of hospitals and diagnostic centers.



For instance, the names of hospitals are rising in the US. According to the recent data published for the year 2019, by the American Hospitals Association states that there is nearly 6,210 number of hospitals across the country. Also, it indicates that the number of hospitals has been increased by almost 700, and among them, approximately 400 are community hospitals. Moreover, as per the data of the Ontario Hospital Association, in 2018, there was a total of 141 public hospital corporations in the city. Therefore, rising numbers of hospitals and diagnostic centers are likely to add up to the growth of medical imaging equipment services.



Moreover, the companies are receiving various approvals for the medical imaging equipment services for instance, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare and Siemens Healthineers has received approvals for products. Some of the recent approvals are mentioned below.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance



2. North America Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market - Key Takeaways



3. North America Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market - Market Landscape

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis



4. North America Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market - Key Market Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Numbers of Hospital and Diagnostics Centers

4.1.2 Better Quality Performance Due to Services

4.1.3 Rising Prevalence of Chronic and Acute Diseases

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 Lack of Funds/Grants for the Diagnostic Equipment.

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Rising Technological Developments

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Integrated Services

4.5 Impact analysis



5. Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market - North America Analysis

5.1 North America Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis

5.2 Market Positioning



6. North America Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market Analysis - By Service Type

6.1 overview

6.2 North America Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market By Service Type, 2018 & 2027 (%)

6.3 Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market

6.4 Refurbished Systems Market

6.5 Technical Training Market

6.6 Equipment Removal and Relocation Market

6.7 Software Upgrades Market



7. North America Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market Analysis - By Service Providers

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market, By Service Providers, 2018 & 2027 (%)

7.3 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Market

7.4 Independent Service Organizations Market



8. North America Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market Analysis - By Modality

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market, By Modality, 2018 & 2027 (%)

8.2.1 North America Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By Modality (US$ Mn)

8.3 X-Ray Market

8.4 Ultrasound Market

8.5 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market

8.6 Computed Tomography (CT) Market

8.7 Others Market



9. North America Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market Analysis - By End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market, By End User, 2018 & 2027 (%)

9.3 Hospitals Market

9.4 Diagnostic Centers Market

9.5 Others Market



10. North America Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027



11. Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market- Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Growth Strategies in the Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market, 2016-2019

11.3 Organic Growth strategies

11.3.1 Overview

11.3.2 Organic Growth Strategies in the Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market, 2016-2019 (%)

11.3.3 Product Launches

11.3.4 Product Approval

11.3.5 Others

11.4 Inorganic Growth Strategies

11.4.1 Overview

11.4.2 Inorganic Growth Strategies in the Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market, 2016-2019 (%)

11.4.3 Agreement

11.4.4 Acquisition

11.4.5 Partnerships & Mergers



12. US Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market - Key Company Profiles



GE

Siemens Healthineers AG

Hitachi, Ltd.

Hologic Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Shimadzu Corporation

Canon Inc.

Carestream (Onex Corporation)

Agility Health

Althea Group

