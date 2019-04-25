North America Metagenomics Markets, 2018-2019 & 2027

DUBLIN, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Metagenomics Market to 2027- Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Application and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Metagenomics market is expected to reach US$ 106.9 Mn in 2027 from US$ 55.2 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.0% from 2018-2027.

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as increasing investments in the metagenomics and diverse applications of metagenomics, in the North America region. Whereas, high cost associated with metagenomics is likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Metagenomics is the upcoming field of the biotechnology and the extensive researches are being conducted in the labs across the world. Several clinical labs in United States, have already undertaken the considerable lengths to upgrade and validate a wide range of protocols for agnostically detecting viral, bacterial, fungal and eukaryotic parasite nucleic acid in different specimens of patient to benefit in diagnosis for particularly intractable cases.

The extensive research need is pushing the venture capitals or academic medical centers to subsidize the prices for the metagenomics testing. They help to conduct researches to carry out testing in US$ 2000 - US$ 3000 per sample.

Major market players such as Illumina based in California have introduced breakthrough technologies that have enabled in the cost and time reduction in the sequencing. For instance, Illumina's NovaSeq 6000 Sequencing System releases groundbreaking innovations. The system enables accessible throughput and flexibility for virtually any sequencing method, genome and scale of project.

Owing to factor that the cost of the metagenomics is been subsidize by the venture capitalists and the innovative technology by the market leaders that enables the access to the metagenomics studies are likely to propel the growth of the market in the forecast period.

US is anticipated to lead the adoptions of Metagenomics across the North American region through the forecast period. The major players headquartered in the US are also focused towards developing innovative and novel products and bringing them into market, which is also one of the major factors driving the growth of US in the North America metagenomics market. Moreover, the companies are significantly investing under research and development to come-up with medical products that are derived from natural microbial sources.

Key Topics Covered:

Part 1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

Part 2. North America Metagenomics Market - Key Takeaways

Part 3. North America Metagenomics Market - Market Landscape

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 North America Metagenomics Market - by Product

3.2.2 North America Metagenomics Market - by Application

3.2.3 North America Metagenomics Market - by Country

3.3 Pest Analysis

3.3.1 North America - Pest Analysis

Part 4. North America Metagenomics Market - Key Market Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Investments In the Field of Metagenomics

4.1.2 Benefits of Metagenomics Over Traditional Methods

4.1.3 Diverse Potential Applications of Metagenomics

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost Associated With Metagenomics

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Precision Metagenomic Analysis In Personalised Medicine

4.4 Key Market Trends

4.4.1 Growing Trend of Molecular-Based Approaches

4.5 Impact Analysis

Part 5. Metagenomics Market - North America Analysis

5.1 North America Metagenomics Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis

5.2 Market Positioning

5.3 Performance of Key Players

Illumina, Inc.

Qiagen

5.4 Expert Opinions

Part 6. North America Metagenomics Market Analysis - by Product

6.1 Overview

6.2 North America Metagenomics Market, by Product, 2018 & 2027 (%)

6.3 North America Metagenomics Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027, by Product (US$ Mn)

6.4 Instruments & Software Market

6.5 Consumables Market

Part 7. North America Metagenomics Market Analysis - by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America Metagenomics Market, by Application, 2018 & 2027 (%)

7.3 Clinical Diagnostic Market

7.4 Drug Discovery Metagenomics Market

7.5 Others Market

Part 8. North America Metagenomics Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

Part 9. Metagenomics Market -Industry Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Growth Strategies In the Metagenomics Market, 2015-2018

9.3 Organic Developments

9.4 Organic Growth Strategies In the Metagenomics Market, 2015-2018

9.5 Product Launch

9.6 Product Approval

9.7 Expansion & Others

9.8 Inorganic Developments

9.9 Inorganic Growth Strategies In the Metagenomics Market, 2015-2018

9.10 Acquisitions

9.11 Agreements

9.12 Partnership & Collaboration

Part 10. Metagenomics Market-Key Company Profiles

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Agilent Technologies

Qiagen

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Perkinelmer Inc.

Illumina Inc.

F Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

Pacific Bioscience of California , Inc.

