North America Military Robots Markets to 2025 by ISR, Search and Rescue, Combat Support, Transportation, EOD, Mine Clearance, Firefighting

DUBLIN, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Military Robots Market by Platform, Application, Operation, Payload and Country 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides historical market data for 2014-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts to 2025. The report will be updated so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.

The trend and outlook of the North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced projection is used to quantify North America military robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Platform, Application, Operation, Payload and Country.



On the basis of operation mode, the North America market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in North America military robots market industry are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through the Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

The report also covers the current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Players:

AeroVironment, Inc.

Aeryon Labs

Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

(AVIC) Atlas Elektronik Gmbh

BAE Systems plc

Boston Dynamics

Boston Engineering

Boeing

Challis Heliplane UAV Inc

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC)

Clearpath Robotics, Inc.

CybAero AB

Denel Dynamics

ECA Group

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Energid Technologies Corporation

FT SISTEMAS S.A.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems

General Dynamics Corporation

International Submarine Engineering (ISE) Ltd.

Israel Aerospace Industries

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

L-3 Communications Holdings Inc.

Leonardo-Finmeccanica

Lockheed Martin

MMist Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Oceanserver Technology, Inc.

Prox Dynamics AS

Proxy Technologies Inc.

ReconRobotics, Inc.

SAAB SEAEYE LTD.

Safran S.A.

Schiebel

Schilling Robotics, LLC

Teledyne Gavia EHF.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Textron Inc.

Thales S.A.

Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis



3 Segmentation of North America Market by Platform

3.1 Market Overview by Platform

3.2 North America Airborne Military Robots Market 2014-2025

3.3 North America Land Military Robots Market 2014-2025

3.4 North America Marine Military Robots Market 2014-2025



4 Segmentation of North America Market by Application

4.1 Market Overview by Application

4.2 North America Military Robots Market for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) 2014-2025

4.3 North America Military Robots Market for Search and Rescue 2014-2025

4.4 North America Military Robots Market for Combat Support 2014-2025

4.5 North America Military Robots Market for Transportation 2014-2025

4.6 North America Military Robots Market for Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) 2014-2025

4.7 North America Military Robots Market for Mine Clearance 2014-2025

4.8 North America Military Robots Market for Firefighting 2014-2025

4.9 North America Military Robots Market for Other Applications 2014-2025



5 Segmentation of North America Market by Operation Mode

5.1 Market Overview by Operation Mode

5.2 North America Market of Human Operated Military Robots 2014-2025

5.3 North America Market of Autonomous Military Robots 2014-2025



6 Segmentation of North America Market by Payload

6.1 Market Overview by Payload

6.2 North America Sensor Market for Military Robots 2014-2025

6.3 North America Laser Market for Military Robots 2014-2025

6.4 North America Radar & GPS Market for Military Robots 2014-2025

6.5 North America Camera Market for Military Robots 2014-2025

6.6 North America Video Screens Market for Military Robots 2014-2025

6.7 North America Weapons Payload Market for Military Robots 2014-2025

6.8 North America Market of Other Payloads for Military Robots 2014-2025



7 North America Market 2014-2025 by Country

7.1 Overview of North America Market

7.2 U.S. Market

7.3 Canadian Market



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors

8.2 Company Profiles



9 Investing in North America Market: Risk Assessment and Management

9.1 Risk Evaluation of North America Market

9.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ndhjpt



