North America Nanofiltration Membrane Market Report 2019: Market is Expected to Witness Market Growth of 4.6% CAGR by 2025

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Nanofiltration Membrane Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Nanofiltration Membrane Market is expected to witness market growth of 4.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025).

The membranes are essential to nanofiltration systems efficiency. They are made of a variety of components, including cellulose derivatives and synthetic polymers, inorganic materials, particularly ceramics, and organic/inorganic hybrids, in plate and frame formats, spiral wound, capillary, tubular, and hollow fiber formats.

Recent nanofiltration membrane advances have expanded their capacities considerably in very high or low pH environments and their implementation to non-aqueous liquids. In more aggressive settings, plastic media are extremely cross-linked, providing long-term stability and practical lifetime.

These membranes tend to have a mildly loaded surface with an adverse load at a neutral pH. This surface load plays a significant part in the membrane's transport system and separation characteristics.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market.

Key Companies Profiled in the report include:

Applied Membranes, Inc.

Argonide Corporation

Synder Filtration, Inc.

Linde PLC

Merck Group

SPX Flow, Inc.

Alfa Laval AB

Siemens AG

GEA Group AG

Danaher Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 North America Nano filtration Membrane Market, by Product Type

1.4.2 North America Nano filtration Membrane Market, by Application

1.4.3 North America Nano filtration Membrane Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. North America Nano filtration Membrane Market by Product Type

3.1 North America Polymeric Nano filtration Membrane Market by Country

3.2 North America Inorganic Nano filtration Membrane Market by Country

3.3 North America Hybrid Nano filtration Membrane Market by Country



Chapter 4. North America Nano filtration Membrane Market by Application

4.1 North America Water & Wastewater Treatment Market by Country

4.2 North America Food and Beverages Market by Country

4.3 North America Chemical & Petrochemicals Market by Country

4.4 North America Pharmaceutical & Biomedical Market by Country

4.5 North America Others Market by Country



Chapter 5. North America Nano filtration Membrane Market by Country

5.1 USA Nano filtration Membrane Market

5.1.1 USA Nano filtration Membrane Market by Product Type

5.1.2 USA Nano filtration Membrane Market by Application

5.2 Canada Nano filtration Membrane Market

5.3 Mexico Nano filtration Membrane Market

5.4 Rest of North America Nano filtration Membrane Market



Chapter 6. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vsc29f





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

