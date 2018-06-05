North America Neuromorphic Computing Market Report 2018: Growing Applications in Automation has Offered Several Growth Opportunities for Market Expansion

The North America Neuromorphic Computing Market is expected to witness market growth of 17.2% CAGR during the forecast period 2017 - 2023

Growing applications in the area of automation has offered several growth opportunities for market expansion. Steady replacement of the Von Neumann architecture by neuromorphic chips is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Low power consumption, higher speed, and optimum memory usage are other benefits of these chips. Complexity involved in designing chips, due to complex algorithms and issues such as software compatibility in neural processing units is expected to further limit the industry expansion.

The market research report covers the competition analysis of key stake holders of the North America Neuromorphic Computing Market.



Scope of the Report



Based on Application, the Neuromorphic Computing market segments the market into Image Processing, Signal Processing, Data Mining, and Others.

Based on End User, the market report segments the market into Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Military & Defense, Healthcare, and Others.

Based on Countries, the Neuromorphic Computing market segments the market into US, Mexico , Canada , and Rest of North America .

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Scope & Methodology



2. Market Overview



3. North America Neuromorphic Computing Market



4. North America Neuromorphic Computing Market by End User



5. North America Neuromorphic Computing Market by Country



6. Company Profiles



IBM Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

General Vision Inc.

Brain Corporation

Vicarious

Knowm Inc.

Numenta

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nfjdb3/north_america?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-america-neuromorphic-computing-market-report-2018-growing-applications-in-automation-has-offered-several-growth-opportunities-for-market-expansion-300660147.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

