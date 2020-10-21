North America Portable Blenders Market 2020

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Portable Blenders Market by Material, by Distribution Channel, by Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Portable Blenders Market is expected to witness market growth of 11.54% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).



Increasing demand for healthy beverages as a method of improving health and fitness among grown-ups is the leading component fuelling the growth of the market. Consumers over the world have been looking for portable and space-sparing kitchen appliances attributable to the evolving ways of life, hectic timetable, and absence of time to prepare food. Moreover, an expanding number of dual-earner families over the globe have been fuelling the demand for the product.



The expanding number of the introduction of new products is picking up customer's consideration through high item visibility and innovative features. For example, in January 2020, Lacomri presented a superior quality cordless portable Blenders, which is intended to be recharged by means of USB. The item is available at the organization portal and Amazon.



The expanding popularity of smoothies and shakes among health-conscious customers has brought about higher infiltration of portable Blenders in their lifestyle attributable to high price tags of smoothies and juices across shops. As time-poor consumers search out delicious, health-conscious approaches to remain fueled when going out of the house, these portable Blenders develop as an advantageous choice to choose economical methods of consuming healthy and customized beverages.



The presence of a huge working population across nations contrasted with historic occasions has introduced a more extensive scope for portable and helpful small kitchen appliances for a simple and quick system. Therefore, the expanding prominence of a portable kitchen is additionally driving the sales of portable Blenders among consumers.



Also, restricted space availability at millennial homes, especially individuals living in leased houses, for example, bachelors are exceptionally disposed to the adoption of portable and small kitchen appliances, is expanding demand for portable Blenders.



Companies Profiled

Newell Brands , Inc.

, Inc. The Kraft Heinz Company

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company

BlendTec, Inc.

NutriBullet, LLC

KACSOO Company

Cuisinart Corporation (Conair Corporation)

Shenzhen Ckeyin Technology Co., Ltd.

SharkNinja Operating LLC (CDH Private Equity)

Bella Housewares

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. North America Portable Blenders Market by Material

3.1 North America Plastic Market by Country

3.2 North America Glass Market by Country

3.3 North America Steel Market by Country



Chapter 4. North America Portable Blenders Market by Distribution Channel

4.1 North America Online Market by Country

4.2 North America Offline Market by Country



Chapter 5. North America Portable Blenders Market by Country



Chapter 6. Company Profiles

6.1 Company Overview

6.2 Financial Analysis

6.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

6.4 Research & Development Expenses



