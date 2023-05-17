North America Rail Freight Transportation Market Report 2023-2027: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Rail Infrastructure Technology Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Rail Freight Transportation Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The rail freight transportation market in North America is forecast to decline by $ 42.88 bn during 2022-2027, decelerating at a CAGR of 7.47%

This study identifies the increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) in rail infrastructure technology as one of the prime reasons driving the rail freight transportation market growth during the next few years.

The market is driven by low transportation cost of freight, increasing investments in rail transportation, and increase in cross-border trades. Also, increasing demand for freight rail network and increasing investment in high-speed rail links will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the rail freight transportation market in North America provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading rail freight transportation market vendors.

Also, the rail freight transportation market in North America analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

