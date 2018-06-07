North America Safety Switch Market Report 2018

DUBLIN, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The North America Safety Switch Market is expected to witness market growth of 6.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2017 - 2023).
Key industrial segments such as metal & mining, utility, oil & gas, consumer electronics, medical, food & beverage, chemical, and other discrete industries are the end users of safety switches. Oil & gas drilling and servicing activities are conducted in hazardous environments; therefore, the installation of safety systems becomes vital in such sites.
Growing automation within the food & beverage industry also contributes to the growth of safety switch market. High investment required for automation implementation and significant cost associated with the maintenance of equipment in hazardous environments are the factors that is expected to limit the market expansion.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Scope & Methodology
2. Market Overview
3. North America Safety Switches Market
4. North America Safety Switches Market by Safety System
5. North America Safety Switches Market by Vertical
6. North America Safety Switches Market by Country
7. Company Profiles
- ABB Group
- General Electric (GE)
- Rockwell Automation
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- Eaton Corporation Plc.
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Omron Corporation
- Emerson Electric Co.
- SICK AG
