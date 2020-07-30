North America School Furniture Market to Grow by $228 Million During 2020-2024
Jul 30, 2020, 07:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "School Furniture Market in North America 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The school furniture market in North America is poised to grow by $228.76 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period.
The report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The market is driven by the growing demand for modern, luxury furniture and rising enrollment in school across North America. In addition, growing demand for modern, luxury furniture is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well. The study identifies the increasing revamp activity as one of the prime reasons driving the school furniture market in North America growth during the next few years.
This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, the report provides a detailed analysis of several leading school furniture market in North America vendors that include:
- Fleetwood Group Inc.
- Haworth Inc.
- Herman Miller Inc.
- HNI Corp.
- KI
- Kimball International Inc.
- Knoll Inc.
- Steelcase Inc.
- Teknion Group
- Virco Mfg. Corp.
Also, the school furniture market in North America analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Seating - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Storage - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Lab equipment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Other furniture - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
6. Customer Landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- US - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Canada - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Mexico - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
