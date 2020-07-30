North America School Furniture Market to Grow by $228 Million During 2020-2024

DUBLIN, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "School Furniture Market in North America 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The school furniture market in North America is poised to grow by $228.76 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period.



The report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The market is driven by the growing demand for modern, luxury furniture and rising enrollment in school across North America. In addition, growing demand for modern, luxury furniture is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well. The study identifies the increasing revamp activity as one of the prime reasons driving the school furniture market in North America growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, the report provides a detailed analysis of several leading school furniture market in North America vendors that include:



Fleetwood Group Inc.

Haworth Inc.

Herman Miller Inc.

HNI Corp.

KI

Kimball International Inc.

Knoll Inc.

Steelcase Inc.

Teknion Group

Virco Mfg. Corp.

Also, the school furniture market in North America analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Seating - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Storage - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Lab equipment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other furniture - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer Landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

US - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Canada - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

