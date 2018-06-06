North America Solar Control Window Films Market 2018-2023: Major Players are 3M, Saint Gobain, Eastman Chemical Company, Purlfrost, and Plyronix

The North America solar control window films market is estimated to register a CAGR of 11.72%, during the forecast period, 2018-2023.

The United States is expected to dominate the region in terms of revenue owing to the increasing health awareness in the country. Construction to be the major end-user industry in the market.

Growing Emphasis on Reducing Carbon Footprint

In order to improve the energy efficiency of both, residential and commercial buildings, the government and construction industry are taking steps to reduce the overall energy consumption. For instance, in the United States, automotive ACs alone use 7 to 10 billion gallons of gasoline per annum. In the wake of growing awareness regarding reducing the carbon footprint, consumers are opting for energy-efficient ways, which, in turn, will help in reducing the dependence on air-conditioners, such as solar control panels. The usage of solar control window films can efficiently help in reducing the usage of air conditioners, as they help in keeping the interiors cool in buildings and automobiles. These factors are driving the market for solar control window films market in the region.

Construction to be the Largest End-user Segment

Solar control window films are majorly used in the construction sector due to their ability to reflect the heat coming from the solar radiation and maintain a comfortable ambience in terms of temperature inside the structure or building. In North America, especially the United States, the construction market has grown during the past years and has increased the solar control window films demand in the region. Under the construction sector, solar control window films are mostly used in commercial and residential buildings.

United States to be the Major Market in the Region

Owing to a change in ozone layers, population in the United States is increasingly getting vulnerable to skin cancer ailments. The awareness that exposure to UV rays causes cancer is driving the consumer sentiments to consider solar control products, including windows. Moreover, with expenditures reaching over USD 1,162 billion, the United States is one of the largest construction markets, worldwide. Energy efficiency of buildings is a major concern for the developers. Building Energy Codes Program of the United States plays a major role in implementing energy efficient techniques, like use of Solar control window film, for its energy saving advantage.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Research Phases

1.2 Study Deliverables

1.3 Scope of the Report

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Insights

3.1 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Emphasis on Reducing Carbon Footprint

4.1.2 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Growing Smart Glass Market in the Region

4.2.2 Technical Issues Associated with the Durability of Films

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Energy Efficiency Objectives Set by the Countries in the Region

4.3.2 Other Opportunities

5. Market Segmentation and Analysis (Market Size, Growth, and Forecast)

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Clear (non-reflective)

5.1.2 Dyed (non-reflective)

5.1.3 Vaccum Coated

5.1.4 High Performance

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Construction

5.2.1.1 Commercial

5.2.1.2 Residential

5.2.2 Automotive

5.2.3 Marine

5.2.4 Graphics or Decorative

5.2.5 Others

5.3 By Film Material

5.3.1 Organic

5.3.2 Inorganic/Ceramic

5.3.3 Metallic

5.3.4 Others

6. Regional Market Analysis (Market Size, Growth, and Forecast)

6.1 US

6.2 Mexico

6.3 Canada

6.4 Rest of North America

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

7.2 Market Share Analysis

7.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

