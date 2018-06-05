North America Sugar Substitutes Market to 2023: Changing Health and Wellness Trends is Expected to Boost the Market

The North America Sugar Substitutes Market is expected to witness market growth of 4.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2017 - 2023).

Changing health and wellness trends is expected to boost the adoption of high intensity sweeteners during the forecast period. Low intensity sweeteners segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Burgeoning consumption of low calorie food supplements the growth of the segment. High fructose syrup is used by food and beverage manufacturers to create textures, flavors, and freshness, to address consumer needs and also save huge amount of manufacturing costs.

Scope of the Report

Based on Application, the Sugar Substitutes market segments the market into Food, Beverages, and Others.

Food Application market is segmented into Bakery & Confectioneries, Dairy, and Others.

Based on Type, the Sugar Substitutes market segments the market into High Intensity Sweeteners, Low Intensity Sweeteners, and High Fructose Syrup.

Based on Countries, the Sugar Substitutes market segments the market into US, Mexico , Canada , and Rest of North America .

Tate & Lyle Plc.

Cargill, Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Ingredion Incorporated

E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

The NutraSweet Company

JK Sucralose Inc.

PureCircle Limited

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Roquette

