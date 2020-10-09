North America Telecom Billing & Revenue Management Market to 2026 with Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments & Top Winning Strategies

DUBLIN, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Telecom Billing & Revenue Management Market by Component, by Deployment Type, by Operator Type, by Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Telecom Billing & Revenue Management Market is expected to witness market growth of 11.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).

The communications, media, and cloud markets are also experiencing noteworthy transformations, and therefore service providers need to plan new strategies as they are witnessing new challenges. Service providers are facing substantial challenges in the business such as rise in competition at both national and an international level, loss of customer loyalty due to decrease in margins for traditional service assistances, and commoditization of services.

In this new business environment, service providers are need to bring changes in their business in order to meet the new market demands. Due to this, there has been an increase in the telecom billing and revenue management solutions and services demand worldwide which in turn help the service providers to provide their services to the increasing number of customers in a very efficient way. Therefore, it is expected to enhance the growth of the telecom billing and revenue management market in the forecast period.

Furthermore, the telecom billing and revenue management capabilities with its state-of-the-art, the communication service providers need to change their systems in order to deliver supple solution and service innovation at the same time they need to give superior customer experience with cost-efficiency. The telecom billing and revenue management is becoming more significant as CSPs look to produce value and greater loyalty in their relationships with customer.

The Telecom billing and revenue assurance solutions permit smart revenue shares among partners, therefore decreasing the total cost of the ownership, improve business relationships, and enables a fast time-to-market, which ultimately leads to enhanced revenue collection. Besides, operators are implementing new business models with better innovative services and novel partners, like Over-the-Top (OTT) service providers and content aggregators.

Scope of the Study

Market Segmentation:

By Component

Solution

Billing & Charging

Mediation

Revenue Assurance

Fraud Management

Others

Services

By Deployment Type

On-premise

Cloud

By Operator Type

Mobile Operator

Internet Service Providers

Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

Product Launches and Product Expansions

Mergers & Acquisitions

Top Winning Strategies



Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)

Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements : 2016, Nov - 2020, Jun) Leading Players

Companies Profiled

Accenture PLC

Amdocs Limited

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.)

SAP SE

Ericsson AB

Oracle Corporation

CSG Systems International, Inc.

Cerillion PLC

Sterlite Technologies Limited

Comarch SA

