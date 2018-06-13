North America Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Analysis 2017-2023 by Product, Category, Incontinence Type & Country

The North America Urinary Incontinence Devices Market is expected to witness market growth of 10.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2017 - 2023).



Urinary incontinence is an unintentional leakage of urine, and it is differentiated into four types, namely, stress urinary incontinence, urge urinary incontinence, overflow urinary incontinence, and functional urinary incontinence. Urinary incontinence is most commonly found in women. However, growing number of prostate surgeries in men, is expected to lead to the prevalence of stress urinary incontinence among men too.



Personal distress in incontinent patients has led to the need for effective and long-term solutions for the management of urinary incontinence. Well-established health care facilities, favorable medical reimbursement policies, and early adoption of technologically advanced products for the management of urinary incontinence are the factors driving the growth of the North American market.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 North America Urinary Incontinence Devices Market, by product

1.4.2 North America Urinary Incontinence Devices Market, by Category

1.4.3 North America Urinary Incontinence Devices Market, By Incontinence Type

1.4.4 North America Urinary Incontinence Devices Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. North America Urinary Incontinence Devices Market

3.1 North America Urinary Incontinence Devices Market by Product

3.1.1 North America Urinary Catheters Market by Country

3.1.2 North America Urinary Catheters Market by Type

3.1.2.1 North America Foley Catheters Market by Country

3.1.2.2 North America Other Urinary Catheters Market by Country

3.1.3 North America Vaginal Slings Market by Country

3.1.4 North America Vaginal Slings Market by Type

3.1.4.1 North America Conventional Vaginal slings Systems Market by Country

3.1.4.2 North America Advanced Vaginal Slings Market by Country

3.1.5 North America Electrical Stimulation Devices Market by Country

3.1.6 North America Artificial Urinary Sphincters Market by Country

3.1.7 North America Other Devices Market by Country



Chapter 4. North America Urinary Incontinence Devices Market by Category

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 North America External Urinary Incontinence Devices Market by Country

4.1.2 North America Internal Urinary Incontinence Devices Market by Country



Chapter 5. North America Urinary Incontinence Devices Market by Incontinence Type

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 North America Stress Incontinence Urinary Incontinence Devices Market by Country

5.1.2 North America Urge Incontinence Urinary Incontinence Devices Market by Country

5.1.3 North America Overflow Incontinence Urinary Incontinence Devices Market by Country

5.1.4 North America Functional Incontinence Urinary Incontinence Devices Market by Country



Chapter 6. North America Urinary Incontinence Devices Market by Country

6.1 US Urinary Incontinence Devices Market

6.1.1 US Urinary Incontinence Devices Market by Product

6.1.1.1 US Urinary Catheters Market by Type

6.1.1.2 US Vaginal Slings Market by Type

6.1.2 US Urinary Incontinence Devices Market by Category

6.1.3 US Urinary Incontinence Devices Market by Incontinence Type

6.2 Canada Urinary Incontinence Devices Market

6.3 Mexico Urinary Incontinence Devices Market

6.4 Rest of North America Urinary Incontinence Devices Market



Chapter 7. Company Profiles



B. Braun Melsungen AG

Medtronic Plc.

Teleflex Inc.

Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

C.R. Bard, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Coloplast Ltd.

Atlantic Therapeutics (Bio-Medical Research Limited)

Zephyr Surgical



