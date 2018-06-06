North America Web Filtering Market Analysis 2017-2023: Growing Malware Threat, Misuse of Internet, and Sophisticated Web Attacks are Driving the Market

The North America Web Filtering Market is expected to witness market growth of 12.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2017 - 2023).

Growing malware threat, misuse of internet, and sophisticated web attacks are factors driving the adoption of web filtering solutions. Growing cases of cyber threats leading to theft of critical information is expected to be a major factor that is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Web filtering solutions are used in protecting critical IT assets of an organization.

Additionally, these solutions are in line with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX), and other regulatory compliances.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.5 Methodology for the research

2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Drivers, and Restraints

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints

3. North America Web Filtering Market

3.1 North America Web Filtering Market by Component

3.1.1 North America Web Filtering Solution Market by Country

3.1.2 North America Web Filtering Services Market by Country

3.1.3 North America Web Filtering Market by Service Type

3.1.3.1 North America Web Filtering Professional Services Market by Country

3.1.3.2 North America Web Filtering Managed Services Market by Country

4. North America Web Filtering Market by Application

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 North America DNS Filtering Web Filtering Market by Country

4.1.2 North America URL Filtering Web Filtering Market by Country

4.1.3 North America Keyword Filtering Web Filtering Market by Country

4.1.4 North America File Type Filtering Web Filtering Market by Country

4.1.5 North America Others Web Filtering Market by Country

5. North America Web Filtering Market by Organization Size

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 North America Small & Medium Enterprises Web Filtering Market by Country

5.1.2 North America Large Enterprises Web Filtering Market by Country

6. North America Web Filtering Market by Deployment Type

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 North America Cloud Deployment Web Filtering Market by Country

6.1.2 North America On-Premise Deployment Web Filtering Market by Country

7. North America Web Filtering Market by Vertical

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 North America Web Filtering in BFSI Market by Country

7.1.2 North America Web Filtering in Government Market by Country

7.1.3 North America Web Filtering in Healthcare Market by Country

7.1.4 North America Web Filtering in Manufacturing Market by Country

7.1.5 North America Web Filtering in Retail Market by Country

7.1.6 North America Web Filtering in Telecom & IT Market by Country

7.1.7 North America Web Filtering in Education Market by Country

7.1.8 North America Web Filtering in Others Market by Country

8. North America Web Filtering Market by Country

9. Company Profiles

Cisco Systems, Inc.

McAfee, LLC

Fortinet, Inc.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Symantec Corporation

Raytheon (Forcepoint LLC)

Barracuda Networks, Inc.

Sophos plc

Trend Micro, Inc.

Zscaler

