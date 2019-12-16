North American Bus Industry Insights, 2014-2024: Shifting Demand Patterns and New Niches to Exploit

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bus Industry in North America 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Analysis of the $8.4 million bus industry in North America, featuring:

40 fabricators across all bus types

Market size and share breakouts by bus type for each bus manufacturer in North America

Market size breakouts by chassis type - body-on-chassis & integral

Market size and share breakouts by seating capacity, and impaired mobility access - wheelchair lift and low floor

Market size and share breakouts by market segments - private operators v. public transit

EV growth path, assumptions, and forecasts, private vs. public

Market size by fuel type - gasoline, diesel, electric, CNG

Impact of OE ready-built vans on <_5 passenger="passenger" />

Excel tables with units and dollar breakouts by bus type for each manufacturer

Report Highlights

Bus manufacturing is a slow-growth business with shifting demand patterns and new niches to exploit.

Electric buses are a given for the public sector; however, the private sector is concerned about costbenefit.

Advent of Euro-style OE ready-built vans is increasingly serious competition for under-15 passenger shuttle and paratransit service. Growing conversion business versus traditional bus body fabrication is driven by demand from vanpools, shuttle operations, and paratransit needs.

Bus fabricators have entered the luxury end of OE passenger van conversion in an effort for diversity growth.

Market size estimates are provided by chassis type/brand and end-use applications.

Market size and share breakouts by fuel type and impaired-mobility access - wheelchair and low floor.

Excel database with detailed breakouts for all participants.

Key Topics Covered



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1 Scope



2 Product Types



3 Bus Industry Structure



4 Key Findings



5 Market Size Estimates - Units & Dollars 2018

5.1 Market Size: All

5.2 Market Size Estimates: Historical - 2014 - 2018

5.3 Market Size: By Bus Type

5.4 Market Size: By Bus Type by Market Segments

5.5 Market Size: Integral Vs. Purchased Chassis

5.6 Market Size: By Fuel Type

5.7 Market Size: By Bus Service Life



6 Market Shares: Competitive Analysis in Units & Dollars

6.1 Manufacturers by Bus Type

6.2 Market Shares: All

6.3 Market Shares: By Bus Type

6.4 Market Shares: Integral Vs. Purchased Chassis



7 Alternative Fuel Technology

7.1 Manufacturers' Product Mix: By Fuel Type

7.2 Battery-Electric Bus Technology: Leading Players

7.3 Market Shares: By Fuel Type



8 Average Price: By Bus Type & Fuel Type



9 Outlook 2020 - 2024



SCHOOL & MFSA BUSES

1 Product Types



2 Market Size Estimates - Units & Dollars 2019

2.1 Market Size Estimates: By School Bus Type

2.2 Market Size Estimates: By Chassis Type

2.3 Market Size Estimates: By School Bus & Chassis Type

2.4 Market Size Estimates: By Fuel Type

2.5 Market Size Estimates: Historical - 2014 - 2018



3 Market Shares: Competitive Analysis in Units & Dollars

3.1 Manufacturers by Type

3.2 Manufacturers' Product Mix: By Type

3.3 Market Shares: All

3.4 Market Shares: By Type

3.5 Market Shares: By School Bus Type

3.6 Market Shares: By Chassis Type



4 Market Analysis

4.1 Alternative Fuel Technology

4.1.1 Propane & Compressed Natural Gas

4.1.2 Battery-Electric School Buses

4.1.3 Manufacturers' Product Mix: By Fuel Type

4.1.4 Market Shares: By Fuel Type

4.2 Average Price

4.3 Distribution Channels



5 Market Dynamics & Demand Factors



6 Outlook 2020 - 2024



7 Production by Region



8 Key Manufacturer Data

8.1 Key Manufacturer Data: Alphabetical Order

8.2 Key Manufacturer Data: Rank Order - Units



SHUTTLE & INTRACITY BUSES

1 Product Types

1.1 Integral/Monocoque Buses

1.2 Body-on-Chassis Buses



2 Market Size Estimates - Units & Dollars 2019

2.1 Market Size Estimates: Integral Buses

2.1.1 Market Size Estimates: By Type

2.1.2 Market Size Estimates: By Fuel Type

2.1.3 Market Size Estimates: By Market Segments

2.2 Market Size Estimates: Body-on-Chassis Buses

2.2.1 Market Size Estimates: By Seating Capacity

2.2.2 Market Size Estimates: By Floor Type

2.2.3 Market Size Estimates: By Market Segments

2.3 Market Size Estimates: By Type by Market Segments

2.4 Market Size Estimates: Historical - 2014 - 2018



3 Market Shares: Competitive Analysis in Units & Dollars

3.1 Manufacturers by Type

3.2 Manufacturers' Product Mix

3.3 Market Shares: All

3.4 Market Shares: Integral Vs. Purchased Chassis



4 Market Shares: By Type

4.1 Integral/Monocoque Buses

4.1.1 Integral/Monocoque Buses: Market Shares by Type

4.1.2 Integral/Monocoque Buses: Market Shares by Market Segment

4.2 Body-on-Chassis Buses

4.2.1 Body-on-Chassis Buses: Market Shares By Chassis Type

4.2.2 Body-on-Chassis Buses: Market Shares By Seating Capacity

4.2.3 Body-on-Chassis Buses: Market Shares By Floor Type

4.2.4 Body-on-Chassis Buses: Market Shares By Market Segments



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Alternative Fuel Technology

5.1.1 CNG

5.1.2 Hybrid-Electric

5.1.3 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Buses

5.1.4 Battery-Electric

5.1.5 Manufacturers' Product Mix: By Fuel Type - Integral Buses

5.1.6 Market Shares: By Fuel Type - Integral Buses

5.2 Average Price

5.3 Distribution Channels



6 Market Dynamics & Demand Factors

6.1 New Entrants

6.2 Product Segment Exits

6.3 Acquisitions, Consolidations, Plant Expansion and Joint Ventures



7 Outlook 2020 - 2024



8 Production by Region



9 Key Manufacturer Data

9.1 Key Manufacturer Data: Alphabetical Order

9.2 Key Manufacturer Data: Rank Order - Units



MOTORCOACHES & INTERCITY BUSES

1 Product Types



2 Market Size Estimates - Units & Dollars 2019

2.1 Market Size Estimates: By Origin

2.2 Market Size Estimates: By Fuel Type

2.3 Market Size Estimates: Historical - 2014 - 2018



3 Market Shares: Competitive Analysis in Units & Dollars

3.1 Manufacturers by Type

3.2 Manufacturers' Product Mix

3.3 Market Shares: All

3.4 Market Shares: By Origin

3.5 Market Shares: By Type

3.6 Market Shares: By Market Segments



4 Market Analysis

4.1 Average Price

4.2 Distribution Channels



5 Market Dynamics & Demand Factors

5.1 Competitive Analysis

5.2 Current Trends

5.3 Market Segments

5.4 Imported Motorcoaches



6 Outlook 2020 - 2024



7 Production by Region



8 Key Manufacturer Data

8.1 Key Manufacturer Data: Alphabetical Order

8.2 Key Manufacturer Data: Rank Order - Units

