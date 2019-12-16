North American Bus Industry Insights, 2014-2024: Shifting Demand Patterns and New Niches to Exploit
Analysis of the $8.4 million bus industry in North America, featuring:
- 40 fabricators across all bus types
- Market size and share breakouts by bus type for each bus manufacturer in North America
- Market size breakouts by chassis type - body-on-chassis & integral
- Market size and share breakouts by seating capacity, and impaired mobility access - wheelchair lift and low floor
- Market size and share breakouts by market segments - private operators v. public transit
- EV growth path, assumptions, and forecasts, private vs. public
- Market size by fuel type - gasoline, diesel, electric, CNG
- Impact of OE ready-built vans on <_5 passenger="passenger" />
- Excel tables with units and dollar breakouts by bus type for each manufacturer
Report Highlights
- Bus manufacturing is a slow-growth business with shifting demand patterns and new niches to exploit.
- Electric buses are a given for the public sector; however, the private sector is concerned about costbenefit.
- Advent of Euro-style OE ready-built vans is increasingly serious competition for under-15 passenger shuttle and paratransit service. Growing conversion business versus traditional bus body fabrication is driven by demand from vanpools, shuttle operations, and paratransit needs.
- Bus fabricators have entered the luxury end of OE passenger van conversion in an effort for diversity growth.
- Market size estimates are provided by chassis type/brand and end-use applications.
- Market size and share breakouts by fuel type and impaired-mobility access - wheelchair and low floor.
- Excel database with detailed breakouts for all participants.
Key Topics Covered
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1 Scope
2 Product Types
3 Bus Industry Structure
4 Key Findings
5 Market Size Estimates - Units & Dollars 2018
5.1 Market Size: All
5.2 Market Size Estimates: Historical - 2014 - 2018
5.3 Market Size: By Bus Type
5.4 Market Size: By Bus Type by Market Segments
5.5 Market Size: Integral Vs. Purchased Chassis
5.6 Market Size: By Fuel Type
5.7 Market Size: By Bus Service Life
6 Market Shares: Competitive Analysis in Units & Dollars
6.1 Manufacturers by Bus Type
6.2 Market Shares: All
6.3 Market Shares: By Bus Type
6.4 Market Shares: Integral Vs. Purchased Chassis
7 Alternative Fuel Technology
7.1 Manufacturers' Product Mix: By Fuel Type
7.2 Battery-Electric Bus Technology: Leading Players
7.3 Market Shares: By Fuel Type
8 Average Price: By Bus Type & Fuel Type
9 Outlook 2020 - 2024
SCHOOL & MFSA BUSES
1 Product Types
2 Market Size Estimates - Units & Dollars 2019
2.1 Market Size Estimates: By School Bus Type
2.2 Market Size Estimates: By Chassis Type
2.3 Market Size Estimates: By School Bus & Chassis Type
2.4 Market Size Estimates: By Fuel Type
2.5 Market Size Estimates: Historical - 2014 - 2018
3 Market Shares: Competitive Analysis in Units & Dollars
3.1 Manufacturers by Type
3.2 Manufacturers' Product Mix: By Type
3.3 Market Shares: All
3.4 Market Shares: By Type
3.5 Market Shares: By School Bus Type
3.6 Market Shares: By Chassis Type
4 Market Analysis
4.1 Alternative Fuel Technology
4.1.1 Propane & Compressed Natural Gas
4.1.2 Battery-Electric School Buses
4.1.3 Manufacturers' Product Mix: By Fuel Type
4.1.4 Market Shares: By Fuel Type
4.2 Average Price
4.3 Distribution Channels
5 Market Dynamics & Demand Factors
6 Outlook 2020 - 2024
7 Production by Region
8 Key Manufacturer Data
8.1 Key Manufacturer Data: Alphabetical Order
8.2 Key Manufacturer Data: Rank Order - Units
SHUTTLE & INTRACITY BUSES
1 Product Types
1.1 Integral/Monocoque Buses
1.2 Body-on-Chassis Buses
2 Market Size Estimates - Units & Dollars 2019
2.1 Market Size Estimates: Integral Buses
2.1.1 Market Size Estimates: By Type
2.1.2 Market Size Estimates: By Fuel Type
2.1.3 Market Size Estimates: By Market Segments
2.2 Market Size Estimates: Body-on-Chassis Buses
2.2.1 Market Size Estimates: By Seating Capacity
2.2.2 Market Size Estimates: By Floor Type
2.2.3 Market Size Estimates: By Market Segments
2.3 Market Size Estimates: By Type by Market Segments
2.4 Market Size Estimates: Historical - 2014 - 2018
3 Market Shares: Competitive Analysis in Units & Dollars
3.1 Manufacturers by Type
3.2 Manufacturers' Product Mix
3.3 Market Shares: All
3.4 Market Shares: Integral Vs. Purchased Chassis
4 Market Shares: By Type
4.1 Integral/Monocoque Buses
4.1.1 Integral/Monocoque Buses: Market Shares by Type
4.1.2 Integral/Monocoque Buses: Market Shares by Market Segment
4.2 Body-on-Chassis Buses
4.2.1 Body-on-Chassis Buses: Market Shares By Chassis Type
4.2.2 Body-on-Chassis Buses: Market Shares By Seating Capacity
4.2.3 Body-on-Chassis Buses: Market Shares By Floor Type
4.2.4 Body-on-Chassis Buses: Market Shares By Market Segments
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Alternative Fuel Technology
5.1.1 CNG
5.1.2 Hybrid-Electric
5.1.3 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Buses
5.1.4 Battery-Electric
5.1.5 Manufacturers' Product Mix: By Fuel Type - Integral Buses
5.1.6 Market Shares: By Fuel Type - Integral Buses
5.2 Average Price
5.3 Distribution Channels
6 Market Dynamics & Demand Factors
6.1 New Entrants
6.2 Product Segment Exits
6.3 Acquisitions, Consolidations, Plant Expansion and Joint Ventures
7 Outlook 2020 - 2024
8 Production by Region
9 Key Manufacturer Data
9.1 Key Manufacturer Data: Alphabetical Order
9.2 Key Manufacturer Data: Rank Order - Units
MOTORCOACHES & INTERCITY BUSES
1 Product Types
2 Market Size Estimates - Units & Dollars 2019
2.1 Market Size Estimates: By Origin
2.2 Market Size Estimates: By Fuel Type
2.3 Market Size Estimates: Historical - 2014 - 2018
3 Market Shares: Competitive Analysis in Units & Dollars
3.1 Manufacturers by Type
3.2 Manufacturers' Product Mix
3.3 Market Shares: All
3.4 Market Shares: By Origin
3.5 Market Shares: By Type
3.6 Market Shares: By Market Segments
4 Market Analysis
4.1 Average Price
4.2 Distribution Channels
5 Market Dynamics & Demand Factors
5.1 Competitive Analysis
5.2 Current Trends
5.3 Market Segments
5.4 Imported Motorcoaches
6 Outlook 2020 - 2024
7 Production by Region
8 Key Manufacturer Data
8.1 Key Manufacturer Data: Alphabetical Order
8.2 Key Manufacturer Data: Rank Order - Units
