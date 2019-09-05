North American Gas Detection Equipment Markets, 2018-2019 & 2023

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American Gas Detection Equipment Market, Forecasts to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American gas detection market is mature and generated revenue of $886.0 million in 2018. Stringent regulations and shifting technological preference are driving the demand for gas detection in the market. The market is expected to reach $1,040.0 million by 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% between 2018 and 2023.



Fixed gas detectors contribute to 52% of the total North American gas detection market. In 2018, it generated $460.4 million and is poised to reach $539.9 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% over the next five years.



Combustible gas detectors are the preferred sensors within fixed gas detectors, and infrared (IR) detectors are expected to boost this market. Their accuracy and low maintenance cost are the key driving factors. Steady recovery of oil & gas industry, coupled with growth in shale gas exploration, will significantly increase the usage of fixed gas detectors to be deployed in the market during the forecast period.



Portable detectors are used across industries, mainly in the oil & gas and chemicals & petrochemicals industries. The outlook for these industries in North America is promising, thereby assuring greater demand of these devices in the forecast period Portable gas detectors acquired 43.7% of the total revenue generated by the gas detection market. In 2018, the segment generated revenue of $387.6 million. Portable gas detectors are poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% between 2018 and 2023, and it is expected to reach $460.1 million by 2023. Ease of use, compact size, and mobility are factors driving the demand for portable gas detectors in the region. Multi-gas portable gas detectors are predicted to grow strongest within the segment, primarily because of their ability to detect multiple gases with a single device.



The top 3 manufacturers acquired a market share of 57% to 62% in terms of total revenue generated in the North American market. Honeywell leads the total North American gas detection equipment market, with a market share of 24% to 26%, followed by MSA with a share of 23% to 24% and Industrial Scientific with a share of 10% to 12%. Investment in R&D to develop innovative products, coupled with strategic acquisitions, remains as key enabler to lead the market in the forecast period.



The North American gas detection market has experienced steady technological innovation. All manufacturers have to remain nimble in adapting the shifting preference of end users to maximize their share in the region.



Few Notable acquisition and mergers include Fortive acquisition of Industrial Scientific and 3M acquisition of Scott Safety in 2017, MSA acquisition of Senscient, Inc in 2016, and Honeywell acquisition of RAE Systems in 2013.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Market Overview - Segmentation

Market Overview - Definitions

Market Overview - Sensor Technology

Technology Trends

Standards and Regulations - Certification, Installation, and Inspection

Standards and Regulations - Regulatory Bodies

Standards and Regulations - Main Standards

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Segmentation

Distribution Channels - Fixed Gas Detection

Distribution Channels - Portable Gas Detection

Distribution Channels - Detector Tubes

3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Gas Detection Equipment Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecast and Trends - Total Gas Detection Equipment Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by Product Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Forecast by Country Discussion

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Gas Detection Equipment Market

Total Gas Detection Equipment Market - Market Share Analysis

Total Gas Detection Equipment Market - Competitive Environment

Mergers and Acquisitions

Competitive Factors and Assessment

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity - Renting/Leasing Detectors Will Continue to Gain Momentum in the Region

Growth Opportunity - Connectivity will Become a Key Parameter of Growth in Gas Detection Equipment

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. Fixed Gas Detection Equipment Market

Fixed Gas Detection Equipment Market - Overview and Introduction

Fixed Gas Detection Equipment Market - Market Engineering Measurements

Fixed Gas Detection Equipment Market - Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Fixed Gas Detection Equipment Market - Pricing Trends and Forecast

Fixed Gas Detection Equipment Market - Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion

Fixed Gas Detection Equipment Market - Percent Revenue Forecast by Type of Gas Detected

Fixed Gas Detection Equipment Market - Revenue Forecast by Type of Gas Detected

Fixed Gas Detection Equipment Market - Revenue Forecast by Type of Gas Detected Discussion

Toxic Gas Detectors - Percent Revenue Forecast by Sensor Technology

Toxic Gas Detectors - Revenue Forecast by Sensor Technology

Toxic Gas Detectors - Revenue Forecast by Sensor Technology Discussion

Combustible Gas Detectors - Percent Revenue Forecast by Sensor Technology

Combustible Gas Detectors - Revenue Forecast by Sensor Technology

Combustible Gas Detectors - Revenue Forecast by Sensor Technology Discussion

Fixed Gas Detection Equipment Market - Percent Revenue Forecast by Country

Fixed Gas Detection Equipment Market - Percent Revenue Forecast by End User

Fixed Gas Detection Equipment Market - Revenue Forecast by End User

Fixed Gas Detection Equipment Market - Revenue Forecast by End User Discussion

Fixed Gas Detection Equipment Market - Market Share Analysis

8. Portable Gas Detection Equipment Market

Portable Gas Detection Equipment Market - Overview and Introduction

Portable Gas Detection Equipment Market - Market Engineering Measurements

Portable Gas Detection Equipment Market - Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Portable Gas Detection Equipment Market - Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Portable Gas Detection Equipment Market - Pricing Trends and Forecast

Portable Gas Detection Equipment Market - Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion

Portable Gas Detection Equipment Market - Percent Revenue Forecast by Detector Type

Portable Gas Detection Equipment Market - Revenue Forecast by Detector Type

Portable Gas Detection Equipment Market - Revenue Forecast by Detector Type Discussion

Single-gas Detectors - Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Single-gas Detectors - Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Single-gas Detectors - Revenue Forecast by Product Type Discussion

Multi-gas Detectors - Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Multi-gas Detectors - Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Multi-gas Detectors - Revenue Forecast Discussion by Product Type

Portable Gas Detection Equipment Market - Percent Revenue Forecast by Country

Portable Gas Detection Equipment Market - Percent Revenue Forecast by End User

Portable Gas Detection Equipment Market - Revenue Forecast by End User

Portable Gas Detection Equipment Market - Revenue Forecast by End User Discussion

Portable Gas Detection Equipment Market - Market Share Analysis

9. Detector Tubes Market

Detector Tubes Market - Overview and Introduction

Detector Tubes Market - Market Engineering Measurements

Detector Tubes Market - Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Detector Tubes Market - Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Detector Tubes Market - Pricing Trends and Forecast

Detector Tubes Market - Percent Revenue Forecast by Country

Detector Tubes Market - Percent Revenue Forecast by End User

Detector Tubes Market - Revenue Forecast by End User

Detector Tubes Market - Revenue Forecast by End User Discussion

Detector Tubes Market - Market Share Analysis

10. The Last Word



Companies Mentioned



3M

Fortive

Honeywell

Industrial Scientific

MSA

RAE Systems

Scott Safety

Senscient, Inc

