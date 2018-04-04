North American International Auto Show Highlights 2018: With 8 New Launches, SUVs and Trucks Were the Most Popular Segments at the NAIAS 2018

This research highlights the new vehicle announcements and launches that were part of the North American International Auto Show in 2018. Being among the first few shows in the year, the NAIAS showcased vehicles that will play a key role in the American market over the year. With nearly 50% of the product launches coming from the SUVs, crossovers, and trucks segments, the large vehicles are expected to be among the most popular choice from most automakers in 2018. The other most popular direction that automakers have headed was in performance models, which were dedicated vehicles as well as performance variants of standard models.

The 2018 NAIAS witnessed the return of Ford Ranger to the US market after a gap of 5 years and the first vehicle upgrade of the Mercedes Benz G Class since 1979 on its 40th anniversary. The Chinese automaker, GAC, made its presence for the third time in this event, displaying all vehicles in its product lineup and launching a new sedan and concept. The two all-new vehicles launched at the event were BMW X2 and GAC GA4.

The event also hosted Automobili-D, which is a technology event where various suppliers, tech startups, and universities demonstrated their products and capabilities to the public. The event witnessed the presence of more than 100 exhibitors who showcased their portfolio in fields such as connectivity, autonomous tech, last-mile transport and eMobility. Suppliers such as Hella and Magna demonstrated their technology in demo vehicles for quick autonomous adoption. Air mobility company, Airspace X, had its prototype on display showcasing the growing interest among tech startups for on-demand air travel.



List of vehicle announcements by major auto OEMs at the NAIAS 2018:

1. Ford Ranger

2. Chevrolet Silverado

3. RAM 1500

4. BMW X2

5. Ford Edge

6. Jeep Cherokee

7. Mercedes-Benz G Class

8. Acura RDX Prototype

9. BMW i8 Coupe

10. Hyundai Veloster

11. Mercedes-AMG 53

12. Ford Mustang Bullit

13. VW Passat GT

14. Volkswagen Jetta

15. Toyota Avalon

16. Kia Forte

17. GAC GA4



List of vehicle concepts and design experiments that had a strong focus on autonomous and connected future on display at the NAIAS 2018:

1. Infiniti Q Inspiration

2. Honda Insight

3. GAC Enverge Electric

4. Lexus LF1 Limitless

5. Nissan X Motion



The major themes of NAIAS 2018 are expected to be in the direction in which the automotive industry is headed in 2019 as well as in the years to come.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Executive Summary-Key Highlights

Executive Summary-Official Announcements

Executive Summary-Future Outlook

2. NAIAS Top Trends

Trend 1-Decreasing Sedans Announcements at NAIAS

Trend 2-Performance Variants on the Rise

Trend 3-Chinese OEMs Increasing Interest in the US Market

Trend 4-Tech Co's Grab Attention at Automobili-D

3. SUVs and Trucks Announcements

Top Themes Among SUVs/Trucks

2019 RAM 1500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado

2019 Ford Ranger

Mercedes-Benz G Class

Ford Edge

Jeep Cherokee

Acura RDX

BMW X2

Concepts

Future of SUVs/Trucks in US

4. Performance Vehicle Announcements

Top Themes Among Performance Vehicles

Audi A7

Ford Mustang Bullitt

Hyundai Veloster N

MINI Hardtop and Convertible

BMW i8 Coupe

Mercedes AMG 53 Models

Future of Performance Vehicles in US

5. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity-Utility Vehicles

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

6. Conclusions

7. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vnscpc/north_american?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-american-international-auto-show-highlights-2018-with-8-new-launches-suvs-and-trucks-were-the-most-popular-segments-at-the-naias-2018-300624273.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

