North American International Auto Show Highlights 2018: With 8 New Launches, SUVs and Trucks Were the Most Popular Segments at the NAIAS 2018

The "North American International Auto Show Highlights, 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research highlights the new vehicle announcements and launches that were part of the North American International Auto Show in 2018. Being among the first few shows in the year, the NAIAS showcased vehicles that will play a key role in the American market over the year. With nearly 50% of the product launches coming from the SUVs, crossovers, and trucks segments, the large vehicles are expected to be among the most popular choice from most automakers in 2018. The other most popular direction that automakers have headed was in performance models, which were dedicated vehicles as well as performance variants of standard models.
The 2018 NAIAS witnessed the return of Ford Ranger to the US market after a gap of 5 years and the first vehicle upgrade of the Mercedes Benz G Class since 1979 on its 40th anniversary. The Chinese automaker, GAC, made its presence for the third time in this event, displaying all vehicles in its product lineup and launching a new sedan and concept. The two all-new vehicles launched at the event were BMW X2 and GAC GA4.
The event also hosted Automobili-D, which is a technology event where various suppliers, tech startups, and universities demonstrated their products and capabilities to the public. The event witnessed the presence of more than 100 exhibitors who showcased their portfolio in fields such as connectivity, autonomous tech, last-mile transport and eMobility. Suppliers such as Hella and Magna demonstrated their technology in demo vehicles for quick autonomous adoption. Air mobility company, Airspace X, had its prototype on display showcasing the growing interest among tech startups for on-demand air travel.
List of vehicle announcements by major auto OEMs at the NAIAS 2018:
1. Ford Ranger
2. Chevrolet Silverado
3. RAM 1500
4. BMW X2
5. Ford Edge
6. Jeep Cherokee
7. Mercedes-Benz G Class
8. Acura RDX Prototype
9. BMW i8 Coupe
10. Hyundai Veloster
11. Mercedes-AMG 53
12. Ford Mustang Bullit
13. VW Passat GT
14. Volkswagen Jetta
15. Toyota Avalon
16. Kia Forte
17. GAC GA4
List of vehicle concepts and design experiments that had a strong focus on autonomous and connected future on display at the NAIAS 2018:
1. Infiniti Q Inspiration
2. Honda Insight
3. GAC Enverge Electric
4. Lexus LF1 Limitless
5. Nissan X Motion
The major themes of NAIAS 2018 are expected to be in the direction in which the automotive industry is headed in 2019 as well as in the years to come.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Executive Summary-Key Highlights
- Executive Summary-Official Announcements
- Executive Summary-Future Outlook
2. NAIAS Top Trends
- Trend 1-Decreasing Sedans Announcements at NAIAS
- Trend 2-Performance Variants on the Rise
- Trend 3-Chinese OEMs Increasing Interest in the US Market
- Trend 4-Tech Co's Grab Attention at Automobili-D
3. SUVs and Trucks Announcements
- Top Themes Among SUVs/Trucks
- 2019 RAM 1500
- 2019 Chevrolet Silverado
- 2019 Ford Ranger
- Mercedes-Benz G Class
- Ford Edge
- Jeep Cherokee
- Acura RDX
- BMW X2
- Concepts
- Future of SUVs/Trucks in US
4. Performance Vehicle Announcements
- Top Themes Among Performance Vehicles
- Audi A7
- Ford Mustang Bullitt
- Hyundai Veloster N
- MINI Hardtop and Convertible
- BMW i8 Coupe
- Mercedes AMG 53 Models
- Future of Performance Vehicles in US
5. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity-Utility Vehicles
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
6. Conclusions
7. Appendix
