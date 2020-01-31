North American Medium & Heavy Duty Truck Leasing Market Study, 2019-2025 - Sales are Projected to Exhibit a CAGR of 5.4% During the Forecast Period
Jan 31, 2020, 11:00 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Analysis of the Medium and Heavy Duty Truck Leasing Market, North America, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
New Truck Rental and Leasing Shipments in the Region Expected to Reach 212,150 Units in 2025 with Strong Demand from Regional Haul Applications
The rental and leasing market for medium and heavy-duty truck sales in North America is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2025. Companies' financial needs, operational requirements, asset type and utilization including yearly total mileage, desired replacement cycle and usage pattern influencing wear and tear are major factors impacting the methods of truck financing.
Study Coverage
This study sheds light on the market size across medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicle and trailer segments and provides sales data for the retail market, as well as operational leasing, and financial leasing of trucks and trailers. For leasing providers and other companies that share the leasing ecosystem, interest lies in the growth opportunities that they need to leverage and the strategic imperatives that aid in their pursuit of growth and success.
Overall, the study provides a 360-degree understanding of the leasing space in North America and offers a detailed account on the key trends, market overview, and outlook.
Market Insights
Fleets are increasingly adopting safety technologies to raise their Compliance, Safety and Accountability (CSA) scores and reduce insurance premiums. Leasing enables fleets to constantly upgrade fleets with advanced technologies. Additionally, stringent emission regulations are moving fleets towards adopting natural gas and electric trucks. The high initial costs, uncertainty over residual costs, and rapid technological changes in alternate fuel segments are making leasing attractive for fleet managers.
Last-mile innovations are driving truck demand in the regional haul and urban delivery segments with a large number fleets preferring full-service leasing to focus on their core competencies. OEMs are enhancing captive leasing with service options, fleet management products, and flexible payment options.
Operational leasing will experience a 6.4% and 7.2% CAGR during 2019-2025 in Class 4-7 and Class 8 trucks respectively. It will be preferred in segments where fleets try to reduce the amount of capital tied to non-core assets, avoid residual risk, and constantly upgrade to newer vehicle models. Financial lease is preferred in segments where fleets require greater control over asset utilization and disposal with expertise in remarketing.
The future of leasing market will see the emergence of digital interaction portals and blockchain-based smart contracts providing fleets precise information meeting their requirements. OEMs and leasing companies have already started to explore peer-to-peer digital platforms and Big Data analytics for vehicle maintenance.
Major participants are establishing their dominance by enhancing product portfolios in order to cater to varying Class 4-8 end-user applications. Some of the companies featured in this study are U-Haul, Penske, Ryder, PacLease, National Lease, Idea Lease, Premier Trailer Leasing and Compass Trailer Leasing.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Key Takeaways
- Key Trends in the Medium and Heavy Duty CV Leasing Market
- North American Class 4-7 Trucks Market - Unit Shipment Snapshot
- North American Class 8 Trucks Market - Unit Shipment Snapshot
- North American Trailer Market - Unit Shipment Snapshot
- Key Findings and Future Outlook
2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology
- Research Scope
- Research Aims and Objectives
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Research Background
- Research Methodology
3. Definitions and Segmentation
- Vehicle Segmentation
- Market Definitions
4. Business Environment of MD/HD Leasing
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Automotive Market Structure
- Truck Funding and Mobility Solutions
- IFRS 16 - New Financial Accounting Standard
- Stakeholders in the Truck Leasing Market
5. Market Sizing Analysis - Rental and Leasing Market: Class 4-7 Trucks
- Class 4-7 Trucks - Unit Shipment Snapshot
- Class 4-7 Trucks - Leased Vehicles, Asset Financing and Rental
- Class 4-7 Trucks - Financial & Operational Lease Unit Shipment Forecast
6. Rental and Leasing Market - Class 8 Trucks
- Class 8 Trucks - Unit Shipment Snapshot
- Class 8 Trucks - Leased Vehicles, Asset Financing and Rental
- Class 8 Truck Unit Shipments - Financial and Operational Lease
7. Class 4-7 Vehicle Built - Application
- Class 4-7 Regional Delivery Truck Financing Breakdown
- Class 4-7 Utility Truck Financing Breakdown
- Class 4-7 Construction Truck Financing Breakdown
8. Class 8 Vehicle Built - Application
- Class 8 Long Haul Truck Financing Breakdown
- Class 8 Regional Haul Truck Financing Breakdown
- Class 8 Vocational Truck Financing Breakdown
9. Class 4-7 Trucks - Body Type
- Class 4-7 Vans - Unit Shipment Snapshot
- Class 4-7 Dump Trucks - Unit Shipment Snapshot
- Class 4-7 Service Utility Trucks - Unit Shipment Snapshot
- Class 4-7 Flatbed Trucks - Unit Shipment Snapshot
- Class 4-7 Tank Trucks - Unit Shipment Snapshot
10. Class 8 Rigid Vehicle - Body Type
- Class 8 Rigid Dump Trucks - Unit Shipment Snapshot
- Class 8 Rigid Refuse Trucks - Unit Shipment Snapshot
11. Class 8 Tractor Vehicle - Body Type
- Class 8 Long Haul Tractors - Unit Shipment Snapshot
- Class 8 Regional Haul Tractors - Unit Shipment Snapshot
12. Class 8 Trailer - Body Type
- Class 8 Dry Van Trailers - Unit Shipment Snapshot
- Class 8 Reefer Van Trailers - Unit Shipment Snapshot
- Class 8 Flatbed Trailers - Unit Shipment Snapshot
- Class 8 Low Bed Trailers - Unit Shipment Snapshot
- Class 8 Dump Trailers - Unit Shipment Snapshot
- Class 8 Tank Trailers - Unit Shipment Snapshot
13. Truck Mobility Market - MD and HD Trucks
- Asset Financing
- Asset Financing Companies
- Rental
- Rental Companies
- Leasing
- Leasing Companies
14. Rental and Leasing Company Profiles
- Ryder
- Ryder - Service Portfolio and Competitive Landscape
- U-Haul
- U-Haul - Service Portfolio and Competitive Landscape
- Penske
- Penske - Service Portfolio and Competitive Landscape
15. Trends in MD and HD Leasing Market
- Fleet Preference Towards Safety Technology in North America
- Insurance and Use of Data
- Impact of Crash Mitigating Technologies on Premiums
- Growth of Alternate Fuel Vehicles
- Leasing Providers' Foray into xEV Leasing
- Growth of Captive Leasing & Financing Solutions
- Digitalization Reshaping Leasing and Vehicle Financing
- Emergence of Last Mile Innovations
- Average Financed Truck TCO-One Owner
- Average Leased Truck TCO-15 Year Period
16. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity - Medium and Heavy Duty Truck Leasing Market
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
17. Conclusions and Future Outlook
- The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions
18. Appendix
- Partial List of Abbreviations/Expansions Used
- List of Exhibits
Companies Mentioned
- Compass Trailer Leasing
- Idea Lease
- National Lease
- PacLease
- Penske
- Premier Trailer Leasing
- Ryder
- U-Haul
