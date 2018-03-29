North American Protective Sports Equipment Market, 2022 with Profiles of Major Players - Adams USA, Adidas AG, Bell Sports, Full 90, POC Ventures, Reebok, Under Armour and Xenith

DUBLIN, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The emphasis is on commercially available equipment that is designed to prevent injury, rather than to protect injured tissue and promote healing once injury has occurred. The report also does not cover devices whose main purpose is enhancing performance and/or comfort, although they may also protect against injury.
Athletic footwear is not included due to the difficulty of distinguishing between sales of shoes to serious athletes, to whom their protective value is significant, and more casual wearers who wear them primarily for comfort and/or style. A similar rationale applies to cold weather clothing, such as ski parkas.
Report Scope:
- Football
- Baseball/softball
- Ice hockey
- Soccer
- Lacrosse
- Cycling
- Fencing
- Skiing/snowboarding
- Wrestling
- Water polo
- Climbing
- Equestrian sports
- Boxing
Report Includes:
- 69 data tables and 11 additional tables
- An overview of the protective sports equipment market, including an analysis of the items in that category, manufacturing techniques, properties, and prices for the North American market
- Analyses of market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
- Examinations of governmental and organizational rules on national, state, and local levels pertaining to health and safety of those involved in sports or activities at any age level or level of participation
- Individual chapters that address research and development, sports head protection, eye protection, protective clothing, sports gloves, ear protection, pads, and other protective sports equipment, such as specialized footwear
- Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the market, including Adams USA, Adidas AG, Bell Sports, Full 90, POC Ventures, Reebok, Under Armour and Xenith
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Summary and Highlights
3 Market and Technology Background
- Scope of Study and Definitions
- History
- Baseball
- Football
- Hockey
- Soccer
- Wrestling
- Cycling
- Snow Sports
- Fencing
- Climbing Sports
- Lacrosse
- Roller Sports
- Types of Protective Equipment
- Head and Face Protective Equipment
- Trunk and Thorax Protective Equipment
- Upper Extremity Protective Equipment
- Major End-User Markets
- Football
- Ice Hockey
- Soccer
- Cycling
- Fencing
- Snow Sports
- Roller Sports
- Lacrosse
- Wrestling
- Climbing Sports
- Water Polo
- Whitewater Rafting and Kayaking
- Other Sports
- Legislation and Regulations
- Legislation
- Government Regulatory Agencies
- Recent Legislation
- Role of Non-Government Agencies
- Litigation
- NFL Concussion Litigation
- NCAA Concussion Lawsuit
4 Sports Protection Technologies
- Types of Sports Injuries
- Achilles Tendon Injuries
- Ankle Injuries
- Anterior Cruciate Ligament Injuries
- Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- Chondromalacia
- Concussions and Other Head Injuries
- Dislocated Shoulder
- Eye Injuries
- Golfer's Elbow
- Groin Pull
- Hamstring Injuries
- Iliotibial Band Friction Syndrome
- Plantar Fasciitis
- Posterior Cruciate Ligament Injuries
- Rotator Cuff Tears
- Shin Splints
- Skier's Thumb
- Sprains, Fractures and Broken Bones
- Tailbone Injuries
- Tennis Elbow
- Turf Toe
- Principles of Sports Protective Equipment
- Trauma Protection
- Repetitive Stress Injury Protection
- Materials
- Polymers
- Carbon Fiber
- Nanomaterials
- Smart Materials
5 Types of Protective Sports Equipment
- Overview
- Head and Face Protection
- Helmets
- Face Guards
- Throat Protectors
- Ear Protectors
- Eye Protectors
- Mouth Guards
- Torso and Thorax
- Shoulder Pads
- Chest Pads and Rib Protectors
- Elbow Protectors
- Lower Extremities
- Knee Braces
- Shin Guards
- Thigh and Buttock Protectors
- Groin Protectors
- Upper Extremities
- Gloves
- Market by Type of Protective Equipment, 2016-2022
6 U.S. Protective Sports Equipment Market by Type of Sport
- Football Protective Equipment
- Baseball/Softball Protective Equipment
- Ice Hockey
- Soccer
- Lacrosse
- Cycling
- Fencing
- Current Market
- Market Drivers
- Projected Sales
- Snow Sports
- Current Market
- Market Drivers
- Projected Sales
- Wrestling
- Roller Sports
- Water Polo
- Whitewater Rafting and Kayaking
- Projected Sales
- Climbing
- Other Sports
- Equestrian Sports
- Boxing
7 Patent Review
8 Company Profiles
- Adams USA
- Adidas AG
- Agon Sport LLC
- All Star Sports Inc.
- Allstar Fecht-Center GMBH & CO. KG
- Asics America Corp.
- Bangerz Sports Eye Protection
- Bauer Hockey Inc.
- Bell Sports
- Bern Unlimited LLC
- Bike Athletic CO.
- Blue Gauntlet Fencing Gear Inc.
- Bolle Inc.
- Brute Wrestling
- Burton Snowboards
- C.A.M.P. USA
- Cascade Sports Co.
- Champro Sports
- Cliff Keen Wrestling Products
- Ccm Hockey Inc.
- Corning S.A.S. Ophthalmic
- D3O Lab
- Douglas Pads & Sports Inc.
- Easton-Bell Sports Inc.
- Everlast Worldwide Inc.
- Finis Inc.
- Full 90 Sports
- Gear Pro-Tec
- Impact Innovative Products LLC
- Impact Protective Equipment LLC
- Intercast Europe S.P.A.
- Leon Paul Equipment Company Ltd.
- Markwort Sporting Goods Co.
- Matman Wrestling Co.
- Maverik Lacrosse
- Mission Hockey Co.
- Mizuno Usa Inc.
- Nasycon
- L. Negrini & F. SNC
- Nutcase Inc.
- Panoptx
- Pbt Fencing
- Petzl International
- POC Ventures Llc
- Predator Designs Inc.
- Prorider
- Pro-Tec
- Rawlings Sporting Goods Co. Inc.
- Reebok International Ltd.
- Riddell
- Rock on Distribution
- Schutt Sports Inc.
- SG Helmets
- Shock Doctor Inc.
- Shred Ready
- Smith Sport Optics Inc.
- Thermopraxis Holdings Inc.
- Tour Hockey
- Triple Eight
- Troxel LLC
- Uhlmann Fechtsport Gmbh & Co. Kg
- Under Armour Inc.
- Unequal Technologies Co.
- Uvex Sports Gmbh & Co. Kg
- Vaughn Custom Sports Usa
- Warrior Sports Inc.
- Whitewater Research And Safety Institute Inc.
- Wilson Sporting Goods Co.
- Xenith LLC
