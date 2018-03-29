North American Protective Sports Equipment Market, 2022 with Profiles of Major Players - Adams USA, Adidas AG, Bell Sports, Full 90, POC Ventures, Reebok, Under Armour and Xenith

The emphasis is on commercially available equipment that is designed to prevent injury, rather than to protect injured tissue and promote healing once injury has occurred. The report also does not cover devices whose main purpose is enhancing performance and/or comfort, although they may also protect against injury.

Athletic footwear is not included due to the difficulty of distinguishing between sales of shoes to serious athletes, to whom their protective value is significant, and more casual wearers who wear them primarily for comfort and/or style. A similar rationale applies to cold weather clothing, such as ski parkas.

Report Scope:

Football

Baseball/softball

Ice hockey

Soccer

Lacrosse

Cycling

Fencing

Skiing/snowboarding

Wrestling

Water polo

Climbing

Equestrian sports

Boxing

Report Includes:

69 data tables and 11 additional tables

An overview of the protective sports equipment market, including an analysis of the items in that category, manufacturing techniques, properties, and prices for the North American market

Analyses of market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

Examinations of governmental and organizational rules on national, state, and local levels pertaining to health and safety of those involved in sports or activities at any age level or level of participation

Individual chapters that address research and development, sports head protection, eye protection, protective clothing, sports gloves, ear protection, pads, and other protective sports equipment, such as specialized footwear

Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the market, including Adams USA , Adidas AG, Bell Sports , Full 90, POC Ventures, Reebok, Under Armour and Xenith

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Summary and Highlights



3 Market and Technology Background

Scope of Study and Definitions

History

Baseball

Football

Hockey

Soccer

Wrestling

Cycling

Snow Sports

Fencing

Climbing Sports

Lacrosse

Roller Sports

Types of Protective Equipment

Head and Face Protective Equipment

Trunk and Thorax Protective Equipment

Upper Extremity Protective Equipment

Major End-User Markets

Football

Ice Hockey

Soccer

Cycling

Fencing

Snow Sports

Roller Sports

Lacrosse

Wrestling

Climbing Sports

Water Polo

Whitewater Rafting and Kayaking

Other Sports

Legislation and Regulations

Legislation

Government Regulatory Agencies

Recent Legislation

Role of Non-Government Agencies

Litigation

NFL Concussion Litigation

NCAA Concussion Lawsuit

4 Sports Protection Technologies

Types of Sports Injuries

Achilles Tendon Injuries

Ankle Injuries

Anterior Cruciate Ligament Injuries

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Chondromalacia

Concussions and Other Head Injuries

Dislocated Shoulder

Eye Injuries

Golfer's Elbow

Groin Pull

Hamstring Injuries

Iliotibial Band Friction Syndrome

Plantar Fasciitis

Posterior Cruciate Ligament Injuries

Rotator Cuff Tears

Shin Splints

Skier's Thumb

Sprains, Fractures and Broken Bones

Tailbone Injuries

Tennis Elbow

Turf Toe

Principles of Sports Protective Equipment

Trauma Protection

Repetitive Stress Injury Protection

Materials

Polymers

Carbon Fiber

Nanomaterials

Smart Materials

5 Types of Protective Sports Equipment

Overview

Head and Face Protection

Helmets

Face Guards

Throat Protectors

Ear Protectors

Eye Protectors

Mouth Guards

Torso and Thorax

Shoulder Pads

Chest Pads and Rib Protectors

Elbow Protectors

Lower Extremities

Knee Braces

Shin Guards

Thigh and Buttock Protectors

Groin Protectors

Upper Extremities

Gloves

Market by Type of Protective Equipment, 2016-2022

6 U.S. Protective Sports Equipment Market by Type of Sport

Football Protective Equipment

Baseball/Softball Protective Equipment

Ice Hockey

Soccer

Lacrosse

Cycling

Fencing

Current Market

Market Drivers

Projected Sales

Snow Sports

Current Market

Market Drivers

Projected Sales

Wrestling

Roller Sports

Water Polo

Whitewater Rafting and Kayaking

Projected Sales

Climbing

Other Sports

Equestrian Sports

Boxing

7 Patent Review



8 Company Profiles

Adams USA

Adidas AG

Agon Sport LLC

All Star Sports Inc.

Allstar Fecht-Center GMBH & CO. KG

Asics America Corp.

Bangerz Sports Eye Protection

Bauer Hockey Inc.

Bell Sports

Bern Unlimited LLC

Bike Athletic CO.

Blue Gauntlet Fencing Gear Inc.

Bolle Inc.

Brute Wrestling

Burton Snowboards

C.A.M.P. USA

Cascade Sports Co.

Champro Sports

Cliff Keen Wrestling Products

Ccm Hockey Inc.

Corning S.A.S. Ophthalmic

D3O Lab

Douglas Pads & Sports Inc.

Easton-Bell Sports Inc.

Everlast Worldwide Inc.

Finis Inc.

Full 90 Sports

Gear Pro-Tec

Impact Innovative Products LLC

Impact Protective Equipment LLC

Intercast Europe S.P.A.

Leon Paul Equipment Company Ltd.

Markwort Sporting Goods Co.

Matman Wrestling Co.

Maverik Lacrosse

Mission Hockey Co.

Mizuno Usa Inc.

Nasycon

L. Negrini & F. SNC

Nutcase Inc.

Panoptx

Pbt Fencing

Petzl International

POC Ventures Llc

Predator Designs Inc.

Prorider

Pro-Tec

Rawlings Sporting Goods Co. Inc.

Reebok International Ltd.

Riddell

Rock on Distribution

Schutt Sports Inc.

SG Helmets

Shock Doctor Inc.

Shred Ready

Smith Sport Optics Inc.

Thermopraxis Holdings Inc.

Tour Hockey

Triple Eight

Troxel LLC

Uhlmann Fechtsport Gmbh & Co. Kg

Under Armour Inc.

Unequal Technologies Co.

Uvex Sports Gmbh & Co. Kg

Vaughn Custom Sports Usa

Warrior Sports Inc.

Whitewater Research And Safety Institute Inc.

Wilson Sporting Goods Co.

Xenith LLC



