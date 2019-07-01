North American Refrigeration Market, Forecast to 2025

NEW YORK, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --







The North American refrigeration market is expected to witness healthy growth up to 2025.While there was a drop in revenues for 2018, the market is expected to move forward with increasing growth rates.



The market is driven by an increasing demand for fresh food and chilled products, a replacement need for aging equipment, replacements due to technology evolution and energy efficiency factors.An increasing focus on platform based control and cold-chain integration for monitoring purposes is expected in the coming years.



The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2018 and 2025. Manufacturers are expected to increasingly adopt a solution based approach to reach customers.



Companies mentioned in the lighting equipment market competitive landscape include Hillphoenix, Hussmann, Heatcraft and Arneg among others.A SWOT analysis of the key competitors in the market has also been provided.



In addition to industry challenges and drivers and restraints in the market, this study also highlights certain key technology trends in the market.Market growth and trend analyses have also been provided.



The study also discusses growth opportunities and how participants can capitalize on these emerging opportunities.



Research Scope

Market trends are analyzed for the study period of 2015 to 2025, with the base year being 2018.This study focuses on the segments of display cabinets and refrigeration systems.



These segments are further analyzed and divided into various sub-segments.A distribution channel analysis is available for the overall market, along with the revenue contributions expected from various channels over the study period.



A vertical market analysis is also available with revenue contributions over the study period for the grocery and food convenience, retail and supermarkets, industrial refrigeration and quick service and takeaway verticals. Supporting commentary is provided for calculated market numbers in each area.



Key Issues Addressed

• What is the anticipated growth of the market between 2018 and 2025?

• What external forces affect market growth? How significant is their impact?

• Who are the key market participants? What are their competitive strengths?

• What are the expected revenue changes in the segments of display cabinets and refrigeration systems? What are the key drivers of such changes?

• What are the trends and changes expected in the distribution channel structure of the market?

• How do various end-user verticals of grocery and food convenience stores, retail and supermarkets, industrial refrigeration and quick service and takeaway outlets drive revenues?



